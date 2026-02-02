Starbucks is changing its Rewards program — here’s how it affects your free drinks

Starbucks now rewards heavy users more: Better perks and faster earning only happen if you rack up lots of Stars each year.

New low-level reward added: 60 Stars now gets you $2 off, but full free drinks still require more spending.

Stars can expire for casual customers: Infrequent visitors can lose Stars after six months, while loyal members keep theirs.

Starbucks is rolling out a new three-tier Rewards system starting on March 10, and depending on how often you go, this could either get you perks faster… or push drink and treat freebies further out of reach.

Here’s what you need to know before the big launch on March 10th.

There will now be three levels instead of one

Depending on how many Stars you earn in a year, you’ll be put into one of three categories:

Green (entry level)

1 Star per $1 spent

Birthday freebie

Personalized offers and games

NEW: “Free Mod Mondays” (one free drink add-on per month)

Stars expire after six months unless you stay active monthly

Gold (500 Stars per year)

1.2 Stars per $1 spent

Stars never expire

At least four Double Star Days per year

Seven days to use your birthday reward

Reserve (2,500 Stars per year)

1.7 Stars per $1 spent

At least six Double Star Days per year

30 days to use your birthday reward

Access to exclusive merch and invite-only experiences

Translation: The more you spend, the faster you earn. But top perks now require some fairly serious Starbucks loyalty.

Free rewards got a small boost for casual users

Starbucks also added a new 60-Star reward that gives $2 off any purchase.

That’s the lowest-effort discount they’ve ever offered, and it helps occasional customers who never rack up enough Stars for full drinks.

Other reward levels:

25 Stars → Free drink add-on (extra shot, syrup, cold foam)

60 Stars → $2 off (NEW)

100 Stars → Brewed coffee, tea, or bakery item

200 Stars → Handcrafted drink or hot breakfast

300 Stars → Lunch items or packaged coffee

400 Stars → Merchandise up to a $20 value

Star expiration rules changed

This is one of the biggest shifts.

Green members: Stars expire after six months, but you can extend them by making a purchase, redeeming a reward, or reloading your card each month.

Gold & Reserve members: Your stars will never expire, which is a great perk. Especially when considering that Chipotle and Dunkin’ are both putting expiration dates on their points.

Frequent customers win here. Occasional visitors will need to stay active or lose rewards.

What this really means for customers:

Starbucks is shifting rewards toward people who go often, and making it harder to casually rack up freebies.

Occasional customers

If you tend to only visit Starbucks on occasion, you’ll definitely need to pay more attention.

The main reason is because Stars now expire after six months at the Green level — unless you stay active.

That means you can’t slowly build toward a free drink like before.

Upside: The new 60-Star reward for $2 off is fairly easy to reach.

Downside: You’ll need to use your Stars sooner or risk losing them.

In reality: I think the best way to think of Stars now is like coupons with an expiration date. If you don’t go to Starbucks often, don’t hoard those stars. Use them as soon as you reach 25, 60, or 100 stars.

Regular customers

If you tend to visit once or twice per week, this update will mostly help you.

In particular, once you reach Gold status, your Stars will never expire which is awesome.

Plus, you’ll earn them faster at 1.2 or 1.7 Stars per dollar, depending on how much you spend in a 12-month period. You’ll also see more “Double Star Days” which will get you to free or discounted drinks much quicker.

Upside: More rewards if Starbucks is already part of your coffee routine.

Catch: You have to earn 500 Stars every year to keep that Gold status.

In reality: I think the bottom-line for loyal customers will likely be more freebies over time.

Heavy Starbucks fans

The new Reserve tier is for big spenders who rack up at least 2,500 Stars in a 12-month period.

You earn Stars the fastest and you’ll get access to exclusive perks. But reaching this level requires some serious spending, so it only makes sense to aim for Reserve if you’re already there naturally.

In reality: Some nice bonuses if you’re already a superuser. But it’s definitely not worth spending extra money every week just to qualify.