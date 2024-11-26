FTC sues Evolv over claims about its AI-powered security system

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is taking action against Evolv Technologies, alleging the company made false claims about its AI-powered security scanners. The scanners were marketed as being highly effective at detecting weapons and ignoring harmless items, including in schools.

“The FTC has been clear that claims about technology – including artificial intelligence – need to be backed up, and that is especially important when these claims involve the safety of children,” said Samuel Levine, Director of the Bureau of Consumer Protection. “If you make those claims without adequate support, you can expect to hear from the FTC.”

Key Allegations

Evolv falsely claimed its Evolv Express scanners could: Detect all weapons. Ignore harmless items like laptops and water bottles. Work more efficiently and accurately than traditional metal detectors. Reduce staffing costs by 70%.

The FTC found the scanners failed to detect weapons in some cases, including a 7-inch knife used in a school stabbing, while flagging harmless items, leading to high false alarm rates.

Proposed Settlement

Evolv must allow certain K-12 schools to cancel contracts signed between April 2022 and June 2023.

The company is banned from making false claims about: Its products’ ability to detect weapons or reduce false alarms. Its products’ performance compared to traditional metal detectors. The use of AI or other technologies in its scanners.



Background

The FTC’s complaint alleged that Massachusetts-based Evolv deceptively advertised that its Evolv Express scanners would detect all weapons and made misleading claims that its use of artificial intelligence makes its screening systems more accurate, efficient, and cost-effective than traditional metal detectors.

Evolv’s Express AI-powered security scanners are used in thousands of schools and many other venues, such as sports stadiums and hospitals. School systems make up half of its business, with Express scanners located in over 800 schools across 40 states, according to the complaint.

In its marketing materials, the company has touted its use of AI, claiming its scanners are a high-tech alternative to traditional metal scanners. In marketing its products to schools, the company claimed its products would help address the problem of guns and other weapons in schools.

To reduce false positive rates, Evolv in 2023 introduced a more sensitive setting for Express users with the goal of detecting more knives. Despite this, Evolv said some knives will be missed, more false alarms will occur, and additional staffing may be required to run the machines. It also advised schools to add conveyor belts and other measures to divert harmless items by hand, which makes the system more like traditional lower-cost metal detectors according to the complaint.