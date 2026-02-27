Target announces plans to eliminate artificial colors from all of its cereal offerings

Target will stop selling cereals with certified synthetic colors across all stores and online by the end of May.

The move reflects rising consumer demand for cleaner ingredients and builds on Target’s existing wellness efforts.

Families can expect colorful cereal options to stay, but without artificial dyes like Red 40 and Yellow 5.

If you’re tired of seeing bright red, blue or neon yellow cereals in your grocery cart and wondering what’s really in those dyes, Target just made that choice for you.

The company announced that starting this May, every cereal it sells — whether on store shelves or online — will be made without certified synthetic colors.

That means your go-to breakfast boxes will no longer rely on artificial dyes like Red 40, Yellow 5, Yellow 6, and Blue 1 – a change that hits the entire cereal aisle, not just Target’s own brands.

"We know consumers are increasingly prioritizing healthier lifestyles, and we're moving quickly to evolve our offerings to meet their needs," Cara Sylvester, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, Target, said in a news release.

"Our new cereal assortment made without certified synthetic colors makes it easier for busy families to make choices they feel good about, and shows what it means to curate a great assortment and lead with merchandising authority."

Why is this a big deal?

For one, Target is one of the first major national retailers to apply this standard to all of its cereals — not just a few private-label products.

This shift comes after years of consumers showing interest in products with simpler, more “natural” ingredient lists, especially when it comes to kids’ foods.

According to company data, nearly 85 % of current cereal sales at Target already came from products without certified synthetic colors, and the new policy brings the remaining options into line with that trend.

Target says the change wasn’t about removing favorite brands or shrinking choice. Instead, the retailer worked with cereal makers — both national names and its own Good & Gather line — to reformulate recipes where needed.

The goal: preserve variety, taste, and price points while getting rid of artificial colorants.

This move builds on Target’s broader efforts to give shoppers cleaner, more transparent food options. The company’s Good & Gather brand already avoids synthetic colors, artificial flavors, and high-fructose corn syrup in thousands of products, and the cereal update simply extends that philosophy across the entire category.

What this means for consumers