Sexually transmitted infections remain high but show signs of slowing

Sexually transmitted infections (STIs) remain high in the U.S., with over 2.4 million cases reported in 2023. However, CDC data show some promising changes:

Gonorrhea cases dropped by 7% from 2022 and are now below pre-COVID levels.

Syphilis cases rose only 1%, slowing after years of rapid increases. Notably, primary and secondary syphilis cases fell by 10%, marking the first major decline in two decades.

Congenital syphilis cases rose by 3%, a smaller increase than previous years' 30% spikes.

"I see a glimmer of hope amidst millions of STIs," said Jonathan Mermin, Director of CDC's National Center for HIV, Viral Hepatitis, STD, and TB Prevention. "After nearly two decades of STI increases, the tide is turning. We must make the most of this moment—let's further this momentum with creative innovation and further investment in STI prevention."

Despite these improvements, STIs still disproportionately affect some groups, including American Indian/Alaska Native, Black, and Hispanic communities, as well as gay and bisexual men. Efforts at the federal and community levels aim to address these disparities.