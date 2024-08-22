Amazon expands grocery delivery with a heavily discounted annual plan

Earlier this year, Amazon launched a new monthly grocery delivery subscription benefit to Prime members and customers with a registered EBT (Electronic Benefit Transfer) card in over 3,500 cities and towns across the U.S.for $9.99 a month (with a $35 minimum).

The company says that the initiative has met its goal of proving to consumers that the benefit can pay for itself with just one delivery per month and will now offer a new version.

There’s actually two parts to the new version. One is that Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market, and other local grocers and specialty stores listed on Amazon.com are now offering unlimited grocery delivery on orders over $35.

The other part is that there’s a discounted, annual subscription for $99 that will basically get Prime members who opt for it two months free, making it a cost-effective option for those who regularly use the service.

Because Amazon has Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market in its family already, and a variety of local grocery and specialty retailers on Amazon.com, its pitch to consumers is that they can shop for national brands, organic, and natural foods as often as they need.

Of course, what one person needs might be different than their neighbor, but Amazon's plan is to offer options like one-hour store-to-door delivery, unlimited free 30-minute pickup on any size order, priority access to Recurring Reservations for weekly grocery orders, and unlimited delivery on $35+ orders from local grocery and specialty retailers such as Cardenas Markets, Save Mart, Rite Aid, Pet Food Express, and Mission Wine & Spirits.

A free 30-day trial is available for customers to explore the benefits of the subscription. They can sign up here.