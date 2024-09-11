Stores are opening and closing like crazy. Is your favorite store one?

Will the last one leaving, please turn out the lights at CVS and Food Lion? The two chains led in store closures during the latter half of August, according to Supermarket News and ScrapeHero. Dollar stores, on the other hand, saw substantial expansion, with Dollar General and Dollar Tree combined opening more than 100 new locations.

The yin and yang of the openings and closings fleshes out like this:

Aldi: 6 opened; 1 closed

BJ’s: 6 opened

Costco: 1 opened

CVS: 4 opened; 19 closed

Dollar General: 62 opened; 8 closed

Dollar Tree: 44 opened; 5 closed

Family Dollar: 1 opened; 2 closed

Food Lion: 9 closed

HEB: 1 opened

Kroger: 1 closed

Lidl: 1 opened

Publix: 3 opened

Rite Aid: 1 closed

Smith’s: 1 closed

Target: 4 opened

Walgreens: 2 opened

Much of this was regional. Dollar General’s openings focused primarily on the Midwest, South, Southwest, and Northeast. Dollar Tree’s new stores were mostly in California, and four of its five closings were in the Northeast. And, Food Lion shut down nine stores across Southern states, including Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia.

Not the beginning and definitely not the end

The last 12 months has seen its share of store closings – Walgreens, Target, Rite Aid, Big Lots, and others. But, it’s not just one single reason, but rather a combination of factors impacting the retail industry.

There’s a decided shift among consumers toward online shopping which, in turn, reduces foot traffic. There have been supply chain disruptions which have increased operational costs and left shelves bare. Then, there’s theft and security Issues which caused the Target closings.

Where’s this going? All told, the estimated number of store closures across the U.S. is expected to reach more than 1,600 by the end of 2024, so stay tuned.