The most deceptive ads of 2025 weren’t just “annoying” — they were engineered to trick you

2025’s worst ads looked legit but the fine print was the scam: “as low as,” hidden subscriptions, tiny guarantees

Credibility bait was everywhere: “Made in USA,” “clinically proven,” or “charging” features that didn’t fully match reality

New playbook: AI fake endorsements + fear-based “safety” claims—so quick-check the claim + “FTC/complaint,” verify the spokesperson, and read the return window

If 2025 taught shoppers anything, it’s that the sketchiest ads aren’t always obvious scams. A lot of them look polished, emotional, and “too legit to question,” right up until you read the fine print (or realize the fine print was the whole trick).

Truth in Advertising (TINA.org) flagged a lineup of the year’s worst offenders and the patterns are worth memorizing to protect yourself in the future.

A few 2025 examples that hit consumers hardest

Subscription trap marketing

Homeaglow touted a “$19 house cleaning” but TINA discovered that when you sign-up for the cheap initial cleaning, you get put into an auto-renewing monthly membership.

This is not uncommon, but this membership comes with monthly fees (that don’t cover actual cleanings) and an early termination fee that’s hard to spot during checkout.

“Made in USA” vibes with imported parts

Renewal by Andersen created ads for their windows and doors that leaned heavy on the custom built in the USA claim.

The truth is that their windows and doors contain imported parts. According to the FTC, the “Made or Built in the USA” claim is only accurate if there is no foreign content in the products at all.

Feature implied, but not included

Nobl promoted their carry-on luggage with “charging capabilities” for your wireless devices.

But TINA discovered that you still need to supply your own power bank, it only comes with a phone port. The luggage does not contain any power source like their ad implies.

“Clinically proven” health claims that didn’t hold up

NuBest promoted height-growth claims from their dietary supplement.

But when TINA dug into their cited study, they described the results as inconclusive.

AI deepfake endorsement

A “Memory Defender” video used AI created audio and visuals to make it look like Meryl Streep and Dr. Sanjay Gupta endorsed a natural remedy that helps your memory.

Gupta publicly called it an “AI Generated Fake” and a “total scam.”

Marketing safety while targeting fear

“Bulletproof” school supplies (backpacks, laptop bags, clipboards, etc.) from a company called Hardwire, claimed via their marketing messages that their bag inserts were bulletproof.

While their claims can sound reassuring, the truth according to TINA is that most of their school supplies do not protect from rifles and none protect against all bullets.

How to not get played in 30 seconds

Treat “starting at” and “as low as” as a warning label. Get in the habit of always assuming there’s a condition (subscription or minimum spend) until proven otherwise.

Search the exact claim + the word “FTC” or “complaint.” If an ad is dancing around a regulated phrase like “Made in USA” or “clinically proven,” there’s a good someone noticed and the company is now trying to skirt the topic while keeping the claim.

For video ads, do one fast credibility check: If a you find an ad with a celebrity or doctor endorsement and it feels shocking or makes you think, “why haven’t I heard this?” pause and look for a real source outside the ad.

Unfortunately, AI fakery is now part of the playbook and you have to do your own due diligence if something feels off.

Before you buy, find the return window in the policy. Don’t just trust a big homepage headline guarantee.

Unfortunately, those big, friendly guarantees can often shrink once you hit the actual rules and checkout page.