Tesla issues recall on over 2,400 Cybertrucks

Tesla’s Cybertrucks have come under fire once again this year.

For the sixth time in 2024, the company is recalling over 2,400 Cybertrucks for potential issues with drive inverters.

Previously, Cybertrucks were recalled due to issues with backup cameras and other software-related concerns. However, this most recent issue could affect consumers’ safety.

“On affected vehicles, a fault in the drive inverter may cause it to stop producing torque. If the inverter stops producing torque, the driver loses the ability to apply torque to the vehicle using the accelerator pedal resulting in a loss of propulsion, which may increase the risk of a collision,” the company explained in its statement.

“No warning occurs prior to the loss of propulsion. However, when the driver loses the ability to apply torque, they will immediately receive a visual alert on the user interface, with an instruction to safely pull over the vehicle to the side of the road and contact Tesla Roadside Assistance.”

What should consumers know?

Consumers with a 2024 Cybertruck that were built between November 6, 2023, and July 30, 2024, are part of the voluntary recall. Tesla is highlighting vehicles that were equipped with metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET) in the drive inverter.

More specifically, the company said that vehicles with Inverter Part number family 1802305 containing MOSFET part number 1530063-2A-B fall under the recall category.

While there have been no injuries, collisions, or fatalities associated with this recall, Cybertruck owners are encouraged to request a service appointment for their vehicles to have this issue corrected.

Tesla explained that customers will be able to have the issue fixed free of charge starting on December 9, and the drive inverter replacement should take around three hours.