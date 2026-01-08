Fast food price creep: The chains that have gotten the most expensive

Fast food isn’t cheap anymore – What used to be a quick, budget meal now routinely costs $13–$20, even at chains once known for value.

Price creep hit quietly – Portion sizes stayed similar, but menu prices didn’t, pushing fast food into sit-down restaurant territory.

Small tweaks still save money – Skip combos, order value or kids items, and use apps or off-peak deals to cut a few dollars per order.

It used to be that a quick drive-thru run at your favorite fast-food spot could feed a family without much thought of the financial impacts.

But as Allrecipes recently reported, that era is fading fast. They recently broke down the most expensive fast-food chain in the country and the results have a few surprises worth sharing.

The fast food chains diners say are no longer “budget-friendly”

Chipotle

AllRecipes points out that Chipotle’s price increases feel especially noticeable because many customers remember what it used to cost. A standard chicken burrito that once ran about $7.50 now costs $10 or more and premium bowls with carne asada and guac can exceed $16.

On Facebook, one shopper compared the cost of making a similar bowl at home versus ordering Chipotle. The homemade version came out to roughly $2.67, compared to more than $12 at the restaurant, fueling ongoing frustration over value.

Five Guys

Five Guys has built a cult following around fresh burgers and overflowing fry cups, but its prices now rival many sit-down restaurants. At many locations, a cheeseburger alone costs around $13.59. Fries start near $4.69. Add a drink, tax, and tip, and a basic meal can easily cross $20.

Online, shoppers have shared receipts topping $50 for just two meals. One widely shared Reddit post showed a total of nearly $60 for two burgers, fries, and sodas, prompting comparisons to lower-priced competitors like In-N-Out.

Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box was once known for its late-night value menus for night owls but they’ve recently been moving into premium pricing territory. For example, some large combo meals now approach $16.

On Reddit, longtime customers say prices have doubled while portion sizes appear smaller. One commenter even said the Jumbo Jack burger is now more of a ‘3 bites and it’s gone’ snack.

Jersey Mike’s

Even sandwich chains are feeling the pinch. A regular-sized sub at Jersey Mike’s can approach $12, while a “giant” version of premium sandwiches nears $20 before sides.

Many customers still defend the quality. Several Redditors say they split giant subs across multiple meals to justify the price, treating them more like grocery replacements than fast food.

Panda Express

As AllRecipes points out, Panda Express still delivers large portions, but prices have steadily climbed. Plates with premium entrées often land near $14, and the Bigger Plate can exceed $16 depending on selections.

Reddit threads frequently point to nostalgia for earlier pricing. Citing that Panda used to be a good value, but those times have long passed.

Shake Shack

Shake Shack may still carry the “fast food” label, but pricing tells a different story. Specialty burgers regularly push past $15, and adding fries and a drink can send totals above $25.

AllRecipes pointed to a 2024 Preply consumer pricing study that labeled Shake Shack the most overpriced fast food chain in the country. Shoppers online echo the sentiment, often praising the taste while questioning whether the portions justify the cost.

Wendy’s

Even traditional fast food giants aren’t immune. A Baconator combo that once cost around $6–$7 now frequently exceeds $13.

Reddit users argue Wendy’s prices have risen faster than competitors, especially on value menu items. Many point out that McDonald’s still offers bundle deals that keep per-item costs lower in comparison.

A few smart ways to save on fast-food

Skip the combos and build your own

Combo meals are designed for convenience, not necessarily savings.

You’ll usually save by breaking up your meal and ordering the following:

One value sandwich

One add-on side

Water (or app-discounted drink)

This can knock $2–$4 off a typical combo without reducing calories or portions much.

Look for the “hidden” value items

Most chains still have value food but it’s just buried and you have to seek it out.

Think:

Smaller sandwiches

Snack wraps

Kids menu items (especially for sides)

Many of these aren’t on the main menu boards anymore, but they’re still orderable.

Time your visit and save

Menu prices and promos can change at many chains depending on when you visit.