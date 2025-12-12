Let AI help you shop (without letting it spend your money)

Use AI to brainstorm gifts, compare products, and summarize reviews. Don’t let it log into accounts, enter card details, or auto-check out for you

Keep prompts product-focused, not identity-focused. Skip tools/extensions that want broad access (saved payments, browsing history, “manage your web data”)

For tech, designer items, and hot toys, ask AI to only suggest options from official sites or major retailers. Then verify the seller’s name, site quality, and pricing

A recent U.S. PIRG Education Fund article explains how “agentic commerce” is rolling out fast. In layman’s terms, this is when an AI bot acts as your personal shopper and will find, research, and even make purchases on your behalf.

But research has also shown how AI assistants can be tricked into shopping on fake websites and accidentally buying counterfeits.

Use AI for research, not for paying

According to the research, people are most comfortable using AI for simple tasks like gift ideas, review summaries, and comparing products.

Conversely, they're much more wary of AI when payments and their personal data gets involved. That’s exactly the line in the sand you should draw.

With that said, here are some smart ways to use AI when shopping:

Brainstorm gifts: “Give me 10 gift ideas under $50 for a 12-year-old who loves art and basketball.”

“Give me 10 gift ideas under $50 for a 12-year-old who loves art and basketball.” Compare similar products: “Compare these three air fryers on size, warranty and real-world complaints in reviews.”

“Compare these three air fryers on size, warranty and real-world complaints in reviews.” Summarize reviews: “Summarize the top pros and cons people mention in reviews for this TV.”

“Summarize the top pros and cons people mention in reviews for this TV.” Spot deal patterns: “Has this price been lower in the past 30 days? What do reviewers say about quality at this price?”

Scenarios where you should stop using AI:

Don’t let AI enter your credit card number on your behalf, log into accounts, or auto-check out for you.

Don’t paste full card details, full address, or passwords into a chat box “just to make it faster.”

Think of AI as the friend who helps you research a product, but not the friend you hand your wallet to.

Smart tips to protect your privacy

The article warns that risk goes up as you hand over more data and as that data passes through more systems.

Follow these safer AI habits:

Keep conversations product-focused, not identity-focused. “Size 9 running shoes for flat feet” is fine; your full address and birthday are not.

Avoid storing your card details inside experimental tools or browser extensions that promise “one-click AI checkout.”

If an AI tool wants broad access to your data, ask yourself if the convenience is worth the risk. Examples to avoid include “read all your browsing history” or “manage all your web data.”

Think of it this way: If you wouldn’t feel comfortable saying the information out loud in a crowded checkout line, don’t feed it to an unfamiliar AI assistant.

Don’t let AI pick potential counterfeits

The article cites brand-protection research showing that about 3 in 10 people who accidentally bought a counterfeit used AI to help them search.

That doesn’t mean AI forces you to buy fakes, it simply means that AI will happily find knockoffs if you don’t tell it otherwise.

Tips to avoid counterfeits: