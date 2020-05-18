J.C. Penney News

J.C. Penney said last month that it would close about 130 stores as it tries to contend with falling traffic, and today it released a list of 138 stores that will be closing.
The company said the stores on the chopping block generate less than 5% of sales revenue. With the closings, the company will have about 970 stores remaining.
The stores slated for closing are:
Auburn Mall, Auburn, AL
Tannehill Promenade, Bessemer, AL
Gadsden Mall, Gadsden, AL
Jasper Mall, Jasper, AL
Military Plaza, Benton, AR
Chickasaw Plaza, Blytheville, AR
Riverview Mall, Bullhead City, AZ
Downtown Bishop, Bishop, CA
Sunwest Plaza, Lodi, CA
The Village at Orange, Orange, CA
Hilltop Mall, Richmond, CA
Fort Morgan Main St., Fort Morgan, CO
Glenwood Springs Mall, Glenwood Springs, CO
St. Vrain Centre, Longmont, CO
Broadway Plaza, Sterling, CO
Connecticut Post Mall, Milford, CT
Jacksonville Regional Shopping Center, Jacksonville, FL
Palatka Mall, Palatka, FL
Dublin Mall, Dublin, GA
Macon Mall, Macon, GA
Milledgeville Mall, Milledgeville, GA
Gateway Plaza, Thomasville, GA
Tifton Mall, Tifton, GA
Downtown Decorah, Decorah, IA
Crossroads Mall, Fort Dodge, IA
Penn Central Mall, Oskaloosa, IA
Quincy Place, Ottumwa, IA
Snake River Plaza, Burley ID
Eastland Mall, Bloomington, IL
Fulton Square, Canton, IL
Village Square Mall, Effingham, IL
Macomb, IL
Peru Mall, Peru, IL
Northland Mall, Sterling, IL
Centerpointe of Woodridge, Woodridge, IL
FairOaks Mall, Columbus, IN
Connersville Plaza, Connersville, IN
Huntington Plaza, Huntington, IN
Jasper Manor Center, Jasper, IN
Logansport Mall, Logansport, IN
Chanute Square, Chanute, KS
Downtown Great Bend, Great Bend, KS
Hutchinson Mall, Hutchinson, KS
Lawrence KS
Winfield Plaza, Winfield, KS
Cortana Mall, Baton Rouge, LA
Park Terrace, DeRidder, LA
North Shore Square, Slidell, LA
Berkshire Mall, Lanesborough, MA
Easton Marketplace, Easton, MD
Rockland Plaza, Rockland, ME
Lakeview Square Mall, Battle Creek, MI
Delta Plaza, Escanaba, MI,
Westshore Mall, Holland, MI
Copper Country Mall, Houghton, MI
Birchwood Mall, Kingsford, MI
Midland Mall, Midland, MI
Cascade Crossings, Sault Ste. Marie, MI
Central Lakes Crossing, Baxter, MN
Five Lakes Centre, Fairmont, MN
Faribo West Mall, Faribault, MN
Irongate Plaza. Hibbing, MN
Hutchinson Mall, Hutchinson, MN
Red Wing Mall, Red Wing, MN
Downtown Thief River Falls, Thief River Falls, MN
Winona MN
Maryville Center, Maryville, MO
Leigh Mall, Columbus, MS
Southgate Plaza, Corinth, MS
Greenville Mall, Greenville, MS
Bonita Lakes Mall, Meridian, MS
Oxford Mall, Oxford, MS
Capital Hill Mall, Helena, MT
Sidney Main Street, Sidney, MT
Albemarle Crossing, Albemarle, NC
Boone Mall, Boone, NC
Eastridge Mall, Gastonia, NC
Blue Ridge Mall, Hendersonville, NC
Monroe Crossing, Monroe, NC
Becker Village Mall, Roanoke Rapids, NC
Prairie Hills Mall, Dickinson, ND
Buffalo Mall, Jamestown, ND
Downtown Wahpeton, Wahpeton, ND
Fremont Mall, Fremont, NE
Downtown McCook, McCook, NE
Platte River Mall, North Platte, NE
Rio Grande Plaza, Rio Grande, NJ
The Boulevard, Las Vegas, NV
Dunkirk-Fredonia Plaza, Dunkirk, NY
Westfield Sunrise, Massapequa, NY
Palisades Center, West Nyack, NY
Findlay Village Mall, Findlay, OH
New Towne Mall, New Philadelphia, OH
Richmond Town Square, Richmond Heights, OH
St. Mary's Square, St. Marys, OH
Altus Plaza, Altus, OK
Ne-Mar Shopping Center, Claremore, OK
Ponca Plaza, Ponca City OK
Pioneer Square Shopping Center, Stillwater, OK
Astoria Downtown, Astoria, OR
Grants Pass Shopping Center, Grants Pass, OR
La Grande Downtown, La Grande, OR
Downtown Pendleton, Pendleton, OR
The Dalles Main Street, The Dalles, OR
Columbia Mall, Bloomsburg, PA
Clearfield Mall, Clearfield, PA
King of Prussia Mall, King of Prussia, PA
Philadelphia Mills, Philadelphia, PA
Bradford Towne Centre, Towanda, PA
Lycoming Mall, Pennsdale, PA
Willow Grove Park, Willow Grove, PA
Citadel Mall, Charleston, SC
Town 'N Country, Easley, SC
Palace Mall, Mitchell, SD
Northridge Plaza, Pierre, SD
Watertown Mall, Watertown, SD
Yankton Mall, Yankton, SD
Greeneville Commons, Greeneville, TN
Knoxville Center, Knoxville, TN
County Market Place, Union City, TN
Athens Village Shopping Center, Athens, TX
Borger Shopping Plaza, Borger, TX
Heartland Mall, Early, TX
El Paso Downtown, El Paso, TX
Marshall Mall, Marshall TX
McAllen, TX
University Mall, Nacogdoches, TX
King Plaza Shopping Center, Seguin TX
Bosque River Center, Stephenville TX
New River Valley Mall, Christiansburg, VA
Tanglewood Mall Roanoke, VA
Pilchuck Landing, Snohomish, WA
Pine Tree Mall, Marinette, WI
Marshfield Mall, Marshfield, WI
Richland Square Shopping Center, Richland Center WI
Rapids Mall, Wisconsin Rapids, WI
Foxcroft Towne Center, Martinsburg, WV
Downtown Sheridan, Sheridan WY
J.C. Penney said last month that it would close about 130 stores as it tries to contend with falling traffic, and today it released a list of 138 stores th...