Veterans Day freebies: where vets can eat, shop, and save on Nov. 11

Nov. 11 is packed with freebies for vets/active duty: meals, coffee/doughnuts, and even haircuts — bring ID

Some perks go beyond the day (Outback 10–11, Target 10% through 11th, Whataburger weekly Tuesdays with ID)

Non-meal deals matter too: Hy-Vee groceries, Walgreens 20%, Rack Room 20%, Home Depot/Lowe’s 10%, and free National Parks entry

Veterans Day isn’t just parades and social media “thank you” posts. It’s one of the best days of the year for businesses to give something real back to people who served. For 2025, restaurants, grocery chains, salons, and even home improvement stores are rolling out free meals, one-day discounts, and a few quietly generous perks that are easy to miss.

Keep in mind that most of these are only good on November 11th and be sure to bring your I.D. showing your service.

Applebee’s / Chili’s / Denny’s / Red Robin / Cracker Barrel – all doing the classic free-meal-from-a-limited-menu for veterans and active duty, dine-in, show ID. November 11th only.

Outback Steakhouse – free 3-course meal with your ID. They call it their 3-Course Salute. Valid November 10th and 11th.

Starbucks – free 12 oz tall brewed coffee for vets, current military service members and all military spouses on November 11th.

Logan’s Roadhouse – they’re offering a free lunch for vets on the 11th from 11am to 3pm.

Hy-Vee – free veterans’ breakfast 6–10 a.m. plus 15% off groceries on November 11th.

Whataburger – free taquito for vets/active duty on Nov. 11, and then every Tuesday through the end of 2025 with ID.

Sheetz – free half turkey sub, fountain drink, and even a free car wash at stores that have one.

Great Clips – free haircut on the 11th. If you're not due for a haircut yet, you can take a free haircut card to use later.

Rack Room Shoes – 20% off entire purchase on Nov. 11 for military and dependents.

Home Depot / Lowe’s – both are pushing their everyday 10% verified military discount as part of the holiday. Stack this with their early Black Friday deals for even extra savings.

Olive Garden – Free entrée from a special Veterans Day menu for veterans and active-duty, dine-in, with proof of service.

IHOP – Free Red, White & Blueberry Pancake Combo on Nov. 11 for vets/active duty, dine-in hours vary by location.

Krispy Kreme – free doughnut and coffee for veterans and active-duty on Veterans Day.

Dunkin’ – free doughnut for veterans and active-duty military on Veterans Day.

Target – 10% military discount through Nov. 11 that can be used twice, in-store or online, for vets, active duty, and families.

Walgreens – 20% off in-store for veterans, military, and family members on Veterans Day.

National Parks / Federal Lands – Free entrance on Veterans Day, plus vets and Gold Star families can get the free lifetime pass. (could be affected by the federal government shutdown)

Sport Clips – Free haircut for veterans and active duty at participating locations on Nov. 11.

I will keep this list updated and add any new Veterans Day perks I find as we get closer to the 11th.