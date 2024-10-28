Smoked salmon sold at Costco recalled due to listeria risk

Acme Smoked Fish Corporation is recalling 111 cases of Kirkland Signature Smoked Salmon in twin 12oz. packages because laboratory testing confirmed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes a week ago.

The packages can be identified by UPC 0 96619 25697 6, Lot# 8512801270, Best-by-Date 11/13/2024.

This product was distributed between October 9, 2024 to October 13, 2024. The product was distributed to the Southeast Costco Distribution Center located in West Palm Beach, Florida and Costco Warehouse stores in Florida.

The Kirkland Signature Smoked Salmon is vacuum packed in a black bordered plastic package, with a blue name of “Smoked Salmon” and an illustration of a salmon fish on the front.

To date there have been no reported illnesses linked to the recall.

What to do

Consumers who have purchased these products should not consume the products and are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund or discard the product.

Consumers with questions can call 718-383-8585 Monday-Friday 8:00 am – 5:00 pm EST or contact the recall coordinators.