Target, BJ's share top toys of the holiday season

Amazon and Walmart have already released their top toys of the year lists, and now two more retailers are following suit – Target and BJ’s.

Both retailers are offering shoppers deals on the biggest toys of the season, and also giving consumers plenty of time to get their holiday shopping in order.

"At Target, holiday shopping is all about creating joyful moments that families can afford," said Jill Sando, Target's executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, apparel and accessories, home and hardlines.

"With over 1,000 new toys and a Top Toys list full of only-at-Target exclusives, we're bringing that special 'Tarzhay' magic to gift giving — making it fun, effortless and affordable for every family."

“This is our best toy assortment ever, bringing our members unbeatable value on the year’s hottest toys,” said Rachael Vegas, Chief Merchandising Officer, BJ’s Wholesale Club. “And toys are just the beginning. Throughout the holiday season, we’re offering families incredible savings on gifts, entertainment, electronics and home décor – everything families need to celebrate and save.”

Toys under $20 at Target

Target’s full list of top toys for the holiday season includes over five dozen selections, the majority of which are Target exclusives.

While some items are on the pricier side – like the PlayStation 5 Console that will run consumers $500, the majority of the items are priced under $20. There’s also a selection of items that are priced as low as $7.99.

As the holiday season progresses, Target plans on running special sales and discounts, offering shoppers even more ways to save on toys.

Here’s a look at some of the options on Target’s list:

FAO Schwarz Fifth Ave. Handbag & Accessories: $14.99

MrBeast Lab Cryo Lab Mystery Collector Figure Playset: $39.99

Target Toy Checkout Lane: $149.99

Marvel Spidey and his Amazing Friends Dance N’Crawl Spidey: $49.99

LEGO Moana Buildable Flower Pot: $39.99

Cool Maker Go Glam Nail Studio: $24.99

Kinetic Sand Squish Motion Set: $19.99

Baby Alive Crawl N Play Baby Doll: $35.99

Hot Wheels Ultra Shark Car Wash: $52.99

Bluey Amusement Park Playset: $49.99

Major brands available at BJ’s

This holiday season, BJ’s has expanded its toy selection, giving members the opportunity to shop some of the biggest brands – Barbie, LEGO, Disney, Bluey, and more. The retailer will also be offering options for shoppers to get free shipping on select toys, as well as in-store pickup and curbside pickup.

BJ’s has shared a look into some of the toys available this holiday season, many of which are priced between $29.99 and $49.99: