Gen Z to spend most on Valentine's Day gifts in 2025, survey says

Valentine's Day is pricey and younger generations are ready to shell out even more cash.

The average Gen Z American is expected to spend $235 on Valentine's Day gifts in 2025, followed by $176 among Millennials and compared with $155 across all generations, according to a survey of 1,000 people conducted on Jan. 15 by CouponFollow.

Women also say they expect to spend 25% more than men on Valentine's Day gifts.

What are the most desired Valentine's Day gifts?

Sentimental gifts, such as handmade cards and experiences such as outings, are the most wanted by 38% of respondents.

The second-most-popular are classic Valentine's Day gifts, including chocolates and flowers, at among 22% of respondents.

The least-desired gifts are luxury items, such as designer clothes and jewelry, by only 9% of respondents.

And 14% of respondents said they want no gifts at all.

What are the dealbreakers for Valentine's Day gifts?

A bad Valentine's Day gift can spell the end of a relationship: 25% of respondents said a regifted gift would be a dealbreaker.

And 15% of respondents said they wouldn't be happy with last-minute or low-effort gifts.

What about single people?

Single people say they save an average of $110 by skipping Valentine's Day.

Some 40% of respondents said they will use the money they save for investing or savings, followed by 39% for daily expenses and bills and 22% for paying off debt.

Unsurprisingly, 73% of respondents said they feel less financial pressure when they aren't in a relationship.

