Savencia Cheese recalls soft cheeses due to listeria risk

Savencia Cheese USA has issued a recall for select soft ripened cheeses manufactured in its Lena facility because it could be tainted with listeria - Image (c) ConsumerAffairs

The products were sold at various retailers

Savencia Cheese USA has issued a recall for select soft ripened cheeses manufactured in its Lena facility because it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

That organism can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

The following products are affected by this recall:

Description

Best Buy Date

GTIN

UPC-A

UPC-B

Emporium Selection Brie, 12/8oz Brie

12/24/2024

10041498111325

004149811132

041498111328

Supreme Oval 7oz, 6/7oz

12/24/2024

10071448504211

007144850421

071448504214

La Bonne Vie Brie, 6/8oz

12/24/2024

10820581678538

La Bonne Vie Camembert, 6/8oz

12/24/2024

10820581678613

12/8oz Industrial Brie

12/24/2024

10077901005226

077901005229

Market Basket Brie 6/8oz

12/24/2024

10049705666309

004970566630

049705666302

The only products being recalled are those in the table above. You can identify these products by reviewing the UPC and the best-by-date on the product labels. 

What to do

Consumers who have any of the recalled products listed in the table above should refrain from consuming them and return them to their place of purchase for a full refund.

At this time, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse health events due to consumption of these products.

Through routine testing, it was identified that processing equipment at the site may have been contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. While finished product testing has not identified contaminated product, the company initiated a voluntary recall to retrieve the potentially affected product.

