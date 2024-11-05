Savencia Cheese recalls soft cheeses due to listeria risk

Savencia Cheese USA has issued a recall for select soft ripened cheeses manufactured in its Lena facility because it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

That organism can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

The following products are affected by this recall:

Description Best Buy Date GTIN UPC-A UPC-B Emporium Selection Brie, 12/8oz Brie 12/24/2024 10041498111325 004149811132 041498111328 Supreme Oval 7oz, 6/7oz 12/24/2024 10071448504211 007144850421 071448504214 La Bonne Vie Brie, 6/8oz 12/24/2024 10820581678538 La Bonne Vie Camembert, 6/8oz 12/24/2024 10820581678613 12/8oz Industrial Brie 12/24/2024 10077901005226 077901005229 Market Basket Brie 6/8oz 12/24/2024 10049705666309 004970566630 049705666302

The only products being recalled are those in the table above. You can identify these products by reviewing the UPC and the best-by-date on the product labels.

What to do

Consumers who have any of the recalled products listed in the table above should refrain from consuming them and return them to their place of purchase for a full refund.

At this time, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse health events due to consumption of these products.

Through routine testing, it was identified that processing equipment at the site may have been contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. While finished product testing has not identified contaminated product, the company initiated a voluntary recall to retrieve the potentially affected product.