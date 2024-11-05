Savencia Cheese recalls soft cheeses due to listeria risk

Savencia Cheese USA has issued a recall for select soft ripened cheeses manufactured in its Lena facility because it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.
That organism can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.
The following products are affected by this recall:
Description
Best Buy Date
GTIN
UPC-A
UPC-B
Emporium Selection Brie, 12/8oz Brie
12/24/2024
10041498111325
004149811132
041498111328
Supreme Oval 7oz, 6/7oz
12/24/2024
10071448504211
007144850421
071448504214
La Bonne Vie Brie, 6/8oz
12/24/2024
10820581678538
La Bonne Vie Camembert, 6/8oz
12/24/2024
10820581678613
12/8oz Industrial Brie
12/24/2024
10077901005226
077901005229
Market Basket Brie 6/8oz
12/24/2024
10049705666309
004970566630
049705666302
The only products being recalled are those in the table above. You can identify these products by reviewing the UPC and the best-by-date on the product labels.
What to do
Consumers who have any of the recalled products listed in the table above should refrain from consuming them and return them to their place of purchase for a full refund.
At this time, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse health events due to consumption of these products.
Through routine testing, it was identified that processing equipment at the site may have been contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. While finished product testing has not identified contaminated product, the company initiated a voluntary recall to retrieve the potentially affected product.