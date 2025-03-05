Stanford researchers find new appetite-suppressing molecule similar to Ozempic

Researchers at Stanford Medicine have discovered a naturally occurring molecule that mimics the effects of semaglutide (Ozempic) in reducing appetite and promoting weight loss, but without some of the drug’s common side effects.

The molecule, named BRP, was found to act through a different metabolic pathway than semaglutide, potentially offering a more targeted and effective approach to weight loss. Early animal testing showed that BRP led to significant fat loss while avoiding issues such as nausea, constipation, and muscle loss—common side effects of semaglutide.

How BRP works

The research, published in Nature, highlights that BRP works differently from GLP-1 receptor agonists like Ozempic. While semaglutide activates receptors in the brain, gut, pancreas, and other tissues, BRP appears to act only in the hypothalamus, the brain region that controls appetite and metabolism.

This targeted effect could mean fewer unwanted digestive side effects while still reducing food intake and improving metabolic health.

AI aids discovery

The discovery of BRP was made possible by artificial intelligence (AI). The Stanford team developed an algorithm called Peptide Predictor, which analyzed thousands of proteins to identify potential hormones involved in energy metabolism.

“This algorithm was absolutely key to our findings,” said Katrin Svensson, PhD, the senior author of the study and an assistant professor of pathology at Stanford.

The AI helped narrow the search to a small peptide made of 12 amino acids, now called BRP, which was found to have a powerful impact on appetite regulation.

Promising results in animals

When tested on lean mice and minipigs, an injection of BRP reduced food intake by up to 50% within an hour. In obese mice, daily injections for 14 days resulted in an average weight loss of 3 grams, mainly from fat loss, while control mice gained weight.

Unlike Ozempic, the treated animals showed no changes in movement, anxiety, or digestive function, suggesting fewer side effects.

Next: Human trials

Svensson has co-founded a company to begin clinical trials on humans. Researchers are also working to identify BRP’s specific receptors and optimize its effects for longer-lasting results.

“The lack of effective obesity treatments has been a problem for decades,” Svensson said. “We are eager to see if BRP is safe and effective in humans.”

If successful, BRP could become a new alternative to semaglutide-based drugs, offering a powerful weight-loss solution with fewer drawbacks.

