Score the low Walmart price without ever shopping at Walmart

Scan, show, save: Use the Walmart app’s barcode scanner to find the exact item and price, then flash the product page at checkout—most stores will match on the spot if it’s the identical item and in stock.

Know the fine print: Matches don’t apply to Marketplace sellers, clearance/doorbusters, or open-box. Many retailers give a post-purchase window (7–30 days) to claim a match—use it.

Sometimes you can do better than a match: A couple stores beat Walmart (e.g., Academy Sports -5%; Cabela’s CLUB -5%). Check whether the store offers phone/chat matches for online buys so you don’t have to drive.

Want Walmart’s low price without stepping inside Walmart? Plenty of major retailers will price-match the retail giant, you just have to know the rules. I break down exactly how each store’s price match policy works, plus quick tips so you can flash a lower price and get the deal on the spot. Shop where you like, pay the Walmart price.

3 tips for your success

Before we dig into the retailers that made my list, let’s talk about some keys to your success when trying to get a Walmart price match.

Download the Walmart app - When looking for price matching opportunities, using the Walmart app is a must as it gives you access to a barcode scanner where you can scan any product to see if Walmart stocks the item and for what price. Then you can simply show your phone screen at checkout and get the lower price. 3rd Party sellers on Walmart are a no-no - None of the stores listed below will accept a price match from a Walmart Marketplace seller. The item must be sold and shipped directly by Walmart. Screenshot the proof - Before you head to the register or customer service, grab a clear screenshot of the Walmart product page showing the price, “Sold & shipped by Walmart,” identical model/SKU, and in-stock status. Your phone's network can stall right when you need it and a saved screenshot is usually accepted as proof.

Academy Sports

Academy Sports will not only price match Walmart, but they’ll beat their price by 5% which is pretty incredible. They’re the only store on this list that will actually beat the Walmart price without a special membership.

The item needs to be in-stock at both stores and it must be identical, right down to the model, size, color, and SKU. Keep in mind that they will not price-match Walmart clearance or closeout items, misprinted prices, or special promos like coupons or rebates.

Academy asks you to either bring in a printed Walmart ad showing the lower price, or have the product page displayed on your smartphone from the Walmart website. You can approach any store associate and tell them you’d like to get a price-match and they’ll walk you through the process.

Also, the price-match does not have to be at the time of purchase. They give you 14 days to bring back your receipt if you notice the Walmart price drop below the Academy price.

Bed Bath & Beyond

As of August 2025, Bed Bath & Beyond has reemerged from bankruptcy and is starting to slowly reopen stores once again and has a strong online presence.

As of right now, they will only price-match items sold on their website and they give you seven days after your purchase to make it happen. Items must be identical at both stores and not clearance or limited-time sale items at Walmart.

You just log into your BB&B account, go to “My Orders” and look for the wording "Eligible for Price Match" link next to the item. Click on the link and it will open a request form, complete the form and submit it.

BB&B asks for 1-2 business days to investigate your price match request and approve it.

Best Buy

Best Buy will absolutely price match a lower price found at Walmart but it must be at the time of sale. Once you buy something, you can’t come back later to request a price match.

Again, the item must be identical and in-stock at both stores, and it can’t be a clearance, refurbished, or open-box product.

Best Buy and Walmart have a fairly broad overlap of brands that they both sell, providing shoppers a good chance of finding a lower price. Top brands include Samsung, Apple, Sony, LG, TCL, Hisense, Vizio, Bose, Beats, JBL, Ninja, Keurig, and KitchenAid to name a few.

When you find a lower price at Walmart, just take your smartphone or print ad to the checkout line and an employee will hook you up with a price match.

Cabela’s

When shopping for hunting, fishing, and outdoor gear, keep in mind that Cabela’s will price-match Walmart. The product must be in-stock, identical, and you must request the price-match at the time of purchase.

For an in-store price match, just show evidence of the lower price via your phone or print ad to any associate and they’ll verify the price. According to their policy, there must be a Walmart location within 100 miles of the Cabela’s store you’re standing in when you request the match.

For an online price match, they ask that you call them (before you make the purchase) at 1-800-227-7776 and they’ll hook you up.

If you’re a Cabela’s CLUB member (requires you to get their credit card) they’ll actually beat the Walmart price by 5%.

Also, it’s worth noting that Cabela’s and Bass Pro Shops is owned by the same company, Great Outdoors Group, and this exact price match policy extends to Bass Pro Shops.

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Walmart and Dick’s Sporting Goods have quite a few brands and products in common, presenting some great price-match opportunities.

Brands to consider include Adidas, Callaway, Coleman, Columbia, Everlast, Puma, Rawlings, Skechers, Spalding, Under Armour, Wilson, and YETI.

Dick’s gives you a generous 14 days after your purchase to request a Walmart price match. As long as the item is identical at both places, down to the brand, model number, color, size, and weight, you’re good to go.

When you reach checkout, show evidence on your phone of the lower price and they’ll quickly verify it.

The Home Depot

The Home Depot will price match both Walmart’s in-store and online pricing, and you have 30 days from date of purchase to make it happen.

As long as the product is identical and in-stock at both Walmart and The Home Depot, you just have to show evidence of the lower price via your phone (or a print ad) to any cashier.

For an online price match, you can ether start a live chat or call them directly at 1-800-430-3376. Make sure you have the product’s SKU or Internet # from Home Depot.com. They’ll also want the SKU or item number from Walmart so they can quickly look up the item and verify the price.

Kohl’s

While Kohl’s does sell many brands that you won’t find at Walmart, there’s some crossover when shopping for shoes, small kitchen appliances, and electronics.

So, if you find a lower price on something at Walmart or Walmart.com, they will price-match it in-store if it’s identical. Also, it can’t be a clearance or rollback price at Walmart or they’ll balk at it.

You don’t have to request the price-match at the time of purchase, but you do need to request it before the store closes on the day of purchase. If you try and get the price-match on the following day it will be denied.

Also, if you bought something from Kohls.com and notice a lower price at Walmart (either online or in-store), just take your online order confirmation to your local Kohl’s, on the day of purchase, and they’ll give you a price match.

Lowe’s

Lowe’s calls it their Lowest Price Guarantee and similar to Home Depot, they give you 30 days to request a price-match.

They won’t price-match Walmart products that are on clearance or closeout, or part of a special promotion, but pretty much everything else is fair game.

To get an in-store price-match, they ask specifically for an advertisement, printout, photo, or the product page from the Walmart website. A screenshot of the Walmart site should work since they’re okay with a “photo”.

If you want a price match on an online Lowe’s purchase, you’ll need to start a live chat or give them a call at 1-877-465-6937. They’ll ask for the specifics of the product, along with the Walmart item number, at which point they’ll verify the price and give you the price match.

Michaels

If you notice a lower price at Walmart, or on their website, the folks at Michaels give you up to 7 days after your purchase to get a price-match. It’s the same deal, item must be identical, in-stock at both stores, and not on clearance or liquidation.

For an in-store price-match, they ask you to bring the Walmart ad, printout, or photo to any register for validation. You can also just have the product page on Walmart.com pulled up on your phone.

For an online price-match, you’ll need to call them at 1-800-642-4235 to make it happen. Keep in mind that you cannot get an online price match by visiting a Michaels store, you have to call the number.

Michaels is famous for its coupons, but you can’t use one on a price-match. It’s one discount or the other, not both. So do the quick math and figure out which one saves you the most money.

Office Depot/Office Max

You have 14 days to request a price-match at Office Depot/Max, or you can do it at the time of purchase. Again, the item must be in-stock, identical, and not on closeout or clearance.

Interestingly, they will also price-match service plans and computer services. So, if you buy a wireless service plan and Walmart has it cheaper, they’ll match that price as long as the plan, provider, and terms are identical.

When requesting a price-match in-store, any cashier can help you. Just show evidence of the Walmart price via your phone, a picture of in-store signage, or a printed ad.

An online price-match will require you to start a live chat or you’ll have to call them at 1-800-463-3768.

PetSmart

Interestingly, PetSmart will price-match Walmart, but Petco will not.

As long as the item is in-stock, not on clearance, and identical at both Walmart and PetSmart, you can request a price-match at the time of purchase or within 14 days.

It’s good for both in-store and online purchases. For in-store purchases, just approach any cashier with proof of the lower price on your phone, or via a print ad or receipt, and they’ll hook you up with the lower price.

For online purchases, your best bet is going to be calling them at 1-888-839-9638 as they don’t currently have a live chat feature on their website.

Pet food brands that both retailers have in common, and thus provide a great price match opportunity, include IAMS, Purina, Blue Buffalo, Greenies, Nature’s Recipe, Beneful, Friskies, and Hill’s Science Diet.

Staples

When buying office supplies and technology, keep in mind that Staples will price-match Walmart pricing. And they’ll do it at the time of purchase or up to 14 days after, but only on in-store purchases.

Just bring proof via a Walmart ad, receipt, or clear screenshot and they’ll verify the lower price and adjust.

Their list of exclusions is pretty standard and includes closeouts/clearance, out-of-stock items, holiday doorbusters, and gift cards.

Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply will price-match Walmart at the time of your purchase and up to a generous 30 days after. Works on both in-store and online prices.

Same rules as the other stores. Won’t work on clearance items, special orders, services, out-of-stocks, and items that aren’t identical.

Just show evidence of the lower Walmart price to a cashier for in-store purchases, or call them at 1-877-718-6750 for online purchases.

You’d be surprised how many brands Tractor Supply and Walmart have in common. A few of the bigger names include Carhartt, Wrangler, Blackstone, Coleman, Rubbermaid, Purina, Blue Buffalo, and Scott’s Miracle-Gro. These all provide great price-matching opportunities for savvy shoppers.