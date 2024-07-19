Worried shoppers are finding deals at these retailers in 2024

Cash-strapped shoppers are hunting for deals among competing retailers.

This year, 84% of people say rising inflation has affected their spending, 66% are worried about their finances and 41% have unstable household income, according to a survey by JungleScout, which analyzes Amazon seller data, of 1,000 U.S. consumers in 50 states between May 31 and June 2.

The survey asked about four major online retailers—Amazon, eBay, Target and Walmart—and how people chose them across 19 shopping categories, including baby products, beauty, clothing, electronics and groceries.

Walmart won 11 of the categories and Amazon took the other eight. On Amazon, 71% of respondents said they looked for the product with the lowest price, followed by 66% looking for the best ratings or reviews.

ConsumerAffairs reviewed the survey data and ranked where shoppers are buying from, but we removed the wide-ranging categories of "another online retailer" and "another in-store retailer" to more closely compare Amazon, eBay, Target and Walmart. See our chart below.