Product News: OshKosh, Apple TV and Peacock

OshKosh reissues old favorites

For generations, families have grown up in OshKosh B’gosh, the brand synonymous with childhood denim. Today, Carter’s, Inc., announces the debut of The OshKosh Reissued Collection, a new, ongoing product collection will feature and reintroduce a limited selection of the brand’s most iconic styles from the vault, refreshed for today’s families and released in limited capsules across select seasons.

The first capsule launches this holiday season, and features archival prints, heritage silhouettes, and the return of the Josh B’gosh, the beloved hickory-clad bear first introduced in 1998 as the brand’s spokesbear. Designed for babies through toddlers (up to 5T), these reimagined favorites marry nostalgia with modern fabrics, colors, and fits to create new memories while honoring timeless ones.

Founded in 1895, OshKosh B’gosh has defined American childhood denim for more than a century. Dubbed “The World’s Best Overall Company” in the 1960s, OshKosh became a cultural staple of childhood, with denim pieces worn by kids across generations. With its vintage prints and retro fits, The OshKosh Reissued Collection merges iconic design, soft fabrics, and playful character to deliver holiday-ready styles made for gifting, celebrating, and memory-making.

Apple TV - Peacock Bundle

Apple and NBCUniversal today announced the launch of the Apple TV and Peacock Bundle, available beginning October 20. The first-of-its-kind bundle offers the services’ complementary array of award-winning originals, marquee live events and sports, beloved franchises, and blockbuster movies, including Ted Lasso, Severance, The Paper, The Traitors, How to Train Your Dragon, the NBA (tipping off October 21 on Peacock), F1 The Movie (coming later this year), and much more, all through one convenient monthly subscription.

Customers in the U.S. can save over 30 percent by subscribing to the Apple TV and Peacock Premium bundle for $14.99 per month, or Apple TV and Peacock Premium Plus for $19.99 per month, through either app or website.1 Apple One subscribers on the Family and Premier plans can subscribe to Peacock Premium Plus and receive a 35 percent discount — the first benefit of its kind for Apple’s all-in-one subscription bundle.