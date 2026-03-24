Five Below is booming — How to save without getting sucked into spending more

Five Below can still be a good deal, but the smartest move is to stick to the true $5-and-under items and be cautious once prices creep into the $10 to $15 range.

The best savings often come from shopping clearance right after holidays and using the store as a place to stock up on cheap gifts, party items, and classroom stash.

To avoid overspending, set a hard budget before you go, skip the impulse sections, and use free store pickup online instead of paying shipping.

Retailer Five Below just had its strongest holiday season ever, with sales up more than 24%. If you’re not familiar with the retailer, their target shopper is teens and young adults looking for deals on room décor, beauty products, gadgets, and accessories.

Think of the store as a middle-ground between a traditional dollar store and Target. But the reality is that it’s no longer a strict “$5 store.” Prices now stretch to $10, $15, and beyond.

If you already shop at Five Below regularly, you know it can turn into a sneaky budget killer if you’re not careful. With this in mind, here’s how to shop Five Below like a pro.

Stick to the true $5-and-under zones

Five Below definitely still has some legit deals, but they are not spread evenly across the store anymore.

Here are some of your best $5 bets:

Storage organizers and small bins

Basic snacks and drinks (often cheaper than convenience stores)

Simple toys and crafts

Phone accessories like charging cables and screen protectors

Seasonal impulse items under $5

Once you move into the $7–$15 range, be aware that the value can get a little murky.

You’ll often find similar items at Walmart or Amazon for the same price, and sometimes they’re better quality.

The mistake some shoppers make at Five Below is assuming everything in the store is a deal.

Pro tip: I like to use the “$5 rule.” If it’s over $5, pause and ask yourself, “Would I buy this anywhere else at this price?” If the answer is “No,” consider skipping it.

Shop right after holidays (this is the clearance goldmine)

Five Below is known to not hold onto their seasonal inventory long. They tend to clear it out quickly to make room for the next trend cycle.

Knowing this creates a small but powerful window for bargain shoppers where their prices drop hard.

Look for the following:

Holiday décor (Christmas, Halloween, Valentine’s)

Gift bundles and themed sets

Candy and party supplies

Discounts can often hit 50% or more, especially if you catch it within a few days after the holiday. This is the time when you’ll want to build next year’s gift stash for pennies on the dollar.

Pro tip: Be sure to always think ahead. Buy holiday items a year early and store them. It feels weird in the moment, but it saves serious money later.

Avoid shipping costs by using store pickup

Five Below charges shoppers a flat fee of $7.95 to ship any order from their website. And it’s virtually impossible to ever find a free shipping coupon code for these guys.

However, you can shop their website and choose store-pickup and it’s completely free. It takes them a few hours to get your order together, and they’ll send you an email when it’s ready to be picked up.

When you stop by your local store, make sure you bring a valid I.D. and your confirmation email, and you’ll get in and out quickly.

Avoid the 'impulse trap' sections (where budgets go to die)

Five Below is designed like a maze of temptation. Some of their most popular impulse buys include the following:

Trendy beauty products

TikTok gadgets

LED lights, room décor, novelty tech

These are high-margin items for the store that often feel like a deal, but usually aren’t.

Most shoppers don’t go in planning to buy these items, but they end up grabbing them because they’re cheap enough to justify in the moment. That’s how a “quick $10 trip” turns into $35.

Pro tip: Shop with a short list and a timer mindset. Get in, grab what you came for, and head to the checkout line. The longer you wander, the more you’ll tend to spend.

Use it as a gift stockpile store (this is where Five Below shines)

If you use Five Below strategically, it can save you a ton on gifting.

Best uses:

Kids’ birthday party gifts

Classroom prizes or teacher stash

Stocking stuffers

Small add-on gifts

Coaches' gifts

Often, when you’re running around trying to come up with these gifts, you end up overpaying. Instead, shop Five Below and build a small inventory of gift ideas at home.

This mentality basically flips the regular script because you’re buying cheap and ahead-of-time instead of scrambling and overspending later.

Pro tip: Set aside $20–$30 once a month and build a “gift drawer.” By doing so, you’ll eliminate those $25 last-minute Target runs completely.

Watch the price creep (this is the biggest change most miss)

Like a lot of retail stores right now, the prices at Five Below are quietly creeping upwards.

Specifically, the store is currently:

Expanding into $10–$15+ items.

Testing higher-priced “premium” sections.

Blending in products that look like deals but aren’t standout bargains.

And it appears shoppers are accepting the price creep, which is why sales are booming.

But the danger is 100% psychological, as the retailer makes you still feel like you’re in a discount store, so you tend to spend more freely.

Pro tip: Set a hard spending cap before you walk in (like $20 or $25). Then treat that number like a challenge. Without that reasonable spending cap, it can be one of the easiest stores to overspend in.