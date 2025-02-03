Walmart expands same-day pharmacy delivery nationwide

Back in October, Walmart shared that it would be piloting its same-day pharmacy deliveries to six states across the country – Arkansas, Missouri, New York, Nevada, South Carolina, and Wisconsin.

Now, the company has announced that 49 states across the country will have access to same-day pharmacy delivery.

“It’s an expectation now that you can have your groceries delivered – you can have everything you need delivered to your home,” Bonnie Chandler, a pharmacy manager in North Little Rock, Arkansas, said in a news release. “Your health care should be similar to that as well.

“Pharmacy Delivery is going to help save [customers] time,” she said. “It just gives you one more option to have what you need at your fingertips... without having to leave your home.”

Walmart is using the latest technology

To make same-day pharmacy deliveries a reality across the country, Walmart has put the latest technology to work.

Walmart has been using Spark, an artificial intelligence-powered delivery platform, for all of its store-to-door deliveries. Now, the platform has upped its technology to make the delivery system more precise than before.

Rather than using customer data on their distance to the nearest Walmart location, this new technology is unique to each specific Walmart store. This means that delivery zones are more clearly identified, giving more consumers access to same-day pharmacy deliveries.

How it works

The process of same-day prescription deliveries will work much in the same way as any kind of Walmart delivery.

Once consumers receive a notification that their prescription has been filled, they will then be able to select their preference for delivery – same-day, express, or on-demand. From there, consumers will select their desired delivery window that best suits their needs and schedules.

Consumers will also still be able to pay for their prescriptions using their insurance plans with any of the delivery options. The only extra cost will come from the delivery option; Walmart+ members get free pharmacy deliveries, while non-members will incur a fee depending on which delivery option they choose.

Similar to traditional deliveries, consumers can track their prescription deliveries on the Walmart app or on the Walmart website.

In addition, consumers won’t be restricted to only prescriptions in their orders. Any other necessities they’re missing can be added to the order with prescriptions, making it convenient to get everything in one delivery.