Survey finds growing satisfaction with buy now, pay later services

Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) usage continues to surge, with 37% of U.S. consumers using it in the past 90 days—up five percentage points from a year ago.

Customer satisfaction is rising sharply for traditional banks, even as FinTech providers still dominate overall usage.

Most users rely on “pay in four” installment plans and link payments to debit cards, signaling BNPL’s growing role in everyday spending.

Buy Now, Pay Later services are becoming an increasingly common tool for managing everyday expenses, according to the 2026 U.S. Buy Now Pay Later Satisfaction Study released by J.D. Power.

The study found that more than one-third of U.S. consumers—37%—used BNPL within the past three months, marking continued rapid adoption of the short-term financing option. That figure represents a notable five-point increase from the previous year, underscoring how quickly BNPL is moving from a niche payment method to a mainstream financial tool.

As usage grows, consumers are also expanding how they use BNPL. Rather than reserving it for large or occasional purchases, many are now relying on installment plans to manage routine spending.

Growing rapidly

“The 2026 study shows sustained and rapid growth of BNPL, driven largely by increased use of services offered by FinTech providers,” said Sean Gelles, senior director of banking and payments at J.D. Power. “When it comes to overall satisfaction, however, the traditional financial institutions are delivering a much more positive user experience.”

That gap in satisfaction could reshape the competitive landscape. While FinTech firms have led BNPL adoption, traditional banks appear to be gaining ground with customers. Bank-branded BNPL services posted an average satisfaction score of 704 on a 1,000-point scale—up 59 points from last year. In contrast, FinTech providers saw satisfaction fall to 603, a 17-point decline.

The findings suggest an opening for established financial institutions to capture more market share by leveraging existing customer trust. According to Gelles, consumers are increasingly interested in BNPL options offered by familiar banking brands.

How BNPL is used

The study also highlights how and when consumers choose BNPL. Among those using credit card-linked installment plans, 52% decide to split payments after completing a purchase, while 48% make that decision at checkout. That split indicates an opportunity for banks to integrate BNPL options more directly into the point-of-sale experience.

In terms of payment behavior, the “pay in four” model remains dominant. More than eight in 10 FinTech users and nearly three-quarters of bank users opt for four equal installments. Debit cards are the most common funding source, with 64% of FinTech customers linking payments to a debit account.

Though a convenient way to make a purchase, there is growing evidence that some consumers are making multiple BNPL purchases at the same time, putting a strain on their finances. According to Federal Reserve data, about 24% of BNPL users have made a late payment, up from 18% the year before.

Some surveys show even higher rates—29% overall, and as high as 39% among Gen Z.

Among providers, Chase ranked highest in overall customer satisfaction with a score of 706. Plan It by American Express followed closely at 703, while Citi Flex Pay ranked third at 687.

The J.D. Power study, now in its fourth year, surveyed 3,909 U.S. consumers between January 2025 and January 2026, offering a detailed snapshot of how BNPL is evolving—and where it may be headed next.