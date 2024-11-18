'Delayed delivery' scam expected to increase with the holidays

Over the next few weeks, millions will place online orders for holiday gifts. So expect to see more instances of the “delayed delivery” scam.

It usually works this way: The target receives a message – usually a text – informing them that a package they ordered can’t be delivered because the U.S. Postal Service doesn’t have enough information about them.

The target is directed to click on a link and provide the information. The “missing” information includes a lot more than an address. It may include requests for full names, birthdays and other information a delivery service does not need.

Your data will be sold on the dark web, and together with other information about you that’s been stolen or purchased, someone might be able to steal your identity.

These smishing scams occur all year round and really kicked into overdrive during the COVID-19 pandemic when there was a surge in online ordering. The holiday season is another time when a target can easily become a victim.

Red flags

These scams are easy to spot if you take a moment to think and ask yourself a couple of questions:

Why is it that the U.S. Postal Service is having trouble delivering a package when they deliver mail to my house six days a week?

How does the U.S. Postal Service have my cellphone number when they don’t have my address?

The fact is, targets are selected at random from millions of cellphone numbers. The scammer is playing the odds, assuming that many of the people receiving the message are expecting a package delivery. The odds are better around the holidays.

Sometimes the delayed delivery message will come in the form of an email. In that case, pay close attention to the URL.

Even if the body of the message displays the Postal Service logo it could be fake. If the domain is anything but a usps.com address, the message is from a scammer.