The last day to order from Amazon, Walmart, Target and others if you need gifts by Christmas

Your real deadline is each store’s “order by” date for Dec. 24 delivery, not Christmas Day

As cutoffs pass, pivot to same-day or pickup options to dodge rush-shipping fees

Watch for exceptions: third-party sellers, heavy freight items, and custom/engraved gifts usually cut off earlier

If you’re still adding things to online carts this week, your real deadline isn’t Christmas, it’s each store’s shipping cutoff. Most major retailers now post hard “order by” dates to get packages to your door by Dec. 24. Miss those by even an hour and you’re suddenly paying for overnight shipping or scrambling to setup store pickup.

Below is a quick guide to 10 major retailers’ “last day to order” dates for Christmas delivery, plus some smart “shipping hacks” for each store.

Amazon

Last day to order for Dec. 24 delivery

Non-Prime / standard shipping: around Dec. 16

Prime shipping: Dec. 22 for most Prime-eligible items

Shipping tips at Amazon:

Use “No-Rush” for freebies. If you have plenty of time to get your gifts by Christmas, consider selecting the “No-Rush” shipping option and you’ll score a free $1 digital credit that you can use to buy music and movies.

Group orders to hit the threshold. If you’re not a Prime member, let things sit in your cart until you’re over the free-shipping minimum of $35.

Walmart

Last day to order for Dec. 24 delivery

Standard shipping: Dec. 23 at 12:30 p.m . local time (for “arrives by Christmas” on eligible items)

. local time (for “arrives by Christmas” on eligible items) Same-day pickup & delivery: Dec. 24 by 12 p.m.

by 12 p.m. Express delivery: Dec. 24 by 5 p.m. local time in many areas

Shipping tips at Walmart:

Watch out for 3rd party sellers. Keep in mind that 3rd party sellers on Walmart do not play by the same rules and will not honor Walmart’s Christmas cutoff date.

Lean into free pickup. As we near the Christmas deadline, many items will start to say “after Christmas” delivery. But items that are in-stock at your local Walmart still qualify for same-day pickup, right up until Christmas Eve.

Target

Last day to order for Dec. 24 delivery

Standard shipping: Target recommends Dec. 18

Premium/expedited: Dec. 22 for many ZIP codes

for many ZIP codes Same-day via Target app (pickup or delivery): available through Dec. 23, with stores open until 8 p.m. on Dec. 24

Shipping tips at Target:

Late delivery trick. When checking out from Target.com, you’ll often see one item holding up your entire order from arriving on time. Try removing that item and your entire order should then arrive before Christmas. At that point, it's smart to opt to pick-up the slowpoke item via in-store or curbside pickup.

Use Target’s free Drive Up to avoid impulse buys. Try ordering in the app and picking up curbside if you tend to overspend on impulses purchases. You’ll stay out of the aisles completely and not be tempted.

Best Buy

Last day to order for Dec. 24 delivery

Standard shipping on most items: Dec. 17

Expedited shipping: Dec. 21

Shipping tip at Best Buy:

Open-box + local pickup = shipping-free upgrade. Before you buy a TV and hope it gets to you by Christmas, check out their Open Box and "Pickup at this store" options. Toggle those two options on, and you just might find an “Excellent” open-box version of the TV you want at the Best Buy near you.

Macy’s

Last day to order for Dec. 24 delivery

Standard shipping: Dec. 21

Express shipping: Dec. 22

Same-Day delivery: Dec. 24 at 10am local time.

Shipping tips at Macy’s:

Consider Star Rewards. Sign-up for free and get free shipping on $39 right away. The threshold is $49 to qualify for free shipping without joining.

Let the store “special order” your size. If the size or color you want is not in-stock at your Macy’s, ask an employee to special order it and they’ll have it delivered to your house for free.

Kohl’s

Last day to order for Dec. 24 delivery

Standard shipping: Dec. 17

2-day shipping: Dec. 19

1-day shipping: Dec. 20

Same day/In-Store: Dec. 24 by 6 pm local time.

Shipping tips at Kohl’s:

Always log-in first. Kohl’s will sometimes show Rewards or Kohl’s card-holders better free-shipping thresholds. Always log-in first to see where you stand and if you need to pad your cart a little to qualify for free delivery.

Use buy-online-pickup-in-store. It locks in online coupon pricing and lets you return stuff in-store without paying any return shipping fees.

Home Depot

Last day to order for Dec. 24 delivery

Most shipped gifts: Dec. 17 is the key date for Christmas arrival. While not official, this is just good rule-of-thumb with Home Depot.

Shipping tips at Home Depot:

Why so early? The December 17th cutoff date does seem early compared to many other stores on this list. But due to the size and weight of many items at Home Depot, they need more time for delivery. Smaller items at Home Depot won’t need as much time and you can probably order up until the 21st, just pay attention at checkout.

Lowe’s

Last day to order for Dec. 24 delivery

Most shipped orders: Dec. 16 (expect up to 7 days for delivery)

Shipping tips at Lowe’s:

Similar to The Home Depot. Due to the size of many items, and the distance between distribution centers, I recommend wrapping up your online Christmas shopping at Lowe’s by December 16th.

Compare “same-day pickup” items. If you’re tempted by rush shipping, see whether the same tool, heater, or light set is available for free same- or next-day pickup instead.

Apple

Last day to order for Dec. 24 delivery

Most in-stock products: Dec. 22 (except engraving or custom builds)

Shipping tips at Apple:

Customize items later. Engraving and customizations can throw a major wrench in your delivery schedule. For this reason, opt for a standard device configuration, then take it back to an Apple Store after Christmas to get it personalized.

Consider external factors. While it’s great that Apple gives you until the 22nd, keep in mind that factors like weather could easily trip up your delivery. Shop earlier to avoid this and try not to procrastinate too much.

Costco

Last day to order for Dec. 24 delivery

Most standard shipping items: Around Dec. 18–20

2-Day delivery eligible items (CostcoGrocery / select items): Around Dec. 20–22

Same-day delivery (Instacart-powered, groceries only): Often Dec. 24, but depends on local slots and demand.

Always plug in your ZIP code and check the item’s “estimated delivery” date at checkout. That’s the date you should trust, not some generic holiday chart you might find.

Shipping tips at Costco:

Try flipping between “delivery” and “warehouse pickup.” Some electronics, laptops, and gift items at Costco are available both online and in your local warehouse. If shipping is cutting it close or says after Christmas, check whether the same item is stocked at your nearby club.

Watch out for “white-glove” and freight items. Big stuff like TVs, furniture, and appliances often use freight delivery, which can add several days to your delivery, even if the website says “2–3 business days.”