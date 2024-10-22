Best Buy is getting a jump on Black Friday shopping

Competition for consumers’ holiday spending dollars means major retailers start their sales promotions earlier than ever. Black Friday once was the start of holiday sales but Amazon has already had two promotions since July.

This week Best Buy revealed its holiday calendar and will begin its Black Friday offerings Nov. 8. Each Friday after that the electronics and appliance retailer will drop additional doorbuster specials.

If you’re not sure where to start, Best Buy has gift ideas, and promises new shopping experiences this year. Popular features from previous years are also returning:

Holiday Gifting Center : The Center will reside on BestBuy.com and serve as a one-stop resource for gift ideas and curated gift lists, from crafting and self-care to traveling and gaming.

Best Buy Drops : Back this year, Best Buy Drops provides the opportunity to get your hands on new product releases, limited runs and launches – many at discounted prices.

Yes, Best Buy Sells That : Best Buy promises shoppers can find fun and unexpected tech. Offerings include gifts like electric scooters, smart rings, toys and collectibles, golf tech, grills and electric outdoor power tools.

New store experiences: The retailer says shoppers will experience “the magic of tech” in stores, with displays of extra-large TV sets, Copilot+ PCs and Oura Ring.

YouTube videos

The Best Buy YouTube channel will offer more than 30 videos about the latest consumer technology and how to use it.

Starting Nov. 3, Best Buy is extending store hours. You can search your local store page for more information on the updated hours, and take advantage of Store Pickup at all locations or 24/7 Pickup Lockers available at select stores.

Best Buy will close its stores on Thanksgiving Day but will join the rest of America’s retailers on Black Friday competing for holiday purchases.