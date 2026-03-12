Retail comeback? 900+ stores set to open across the U.S. in 2026

Retail isn’t dying—it’s shifting. More than 900 stores are set to open in 2026, even as weaker locations close.

Discount chains are leading the growth, with Dollar General (450 stores) and Aldi (180 stores) driving much of the expansion.

More store openings could mean better deals as retailers compete harder for budget-focused shoppers.

So far, retailers have announced more than 1,200 store closures for 2026, following over 4,100 closures in 2025. However, while some brands are shrinking their footprints, others are aggressively expanding. This is especially true with discount chains and value-focused retailers.

Here’s a look at the biggest store expansions planned for the year.

Discount chains are leading the growth

Several of the fastest-growing retailers right now are discount chains that focus on value and what many consider “bargain shopping.”

It makes perfect sense as consumers continue to tighten their budgets due to quickly rising gas prices and ever-looming inflation worries that still linger.

Dollar stores, discount grocers, and off-price retailers are opening new locations across the country in an effort to capture those value-focused shoppers.

These retailers plan the most new stores

According to company announcements and industry reports, these chains are planning some of the largest expansions in 2026:

Dollar General: 450 new stores

450 new stores Aldi: 180 new grocery stores

180 new grocery stores Ollie’s Bargain Outlet: 75 stores

75 stores Barnes & Noble: 60 stores

60 stores Dollar Tree: 33 stores

33 stores Target: 33 stores

33 stores Costco: 28 stores

28 stores BJ’s Wholesale Club: about 25–30 stores across 2025–2026

about 25–30 stores across 2025–2026 Kroger: 14 new grocery stores

14 new grocery stores Nordstrom Rack: At least 13 stores

At least 13 stores Uniqlo: 11 stores

11 stores L.L. Bean: 8 stores

8 stores Walmart: 5 new stores in early 2026

Altogether, these expansions alone account for over 900 planned openings.

Aldi is one of the fastest-growing grocers

Discount grocer Aldi plans to open more than 180 new stores across 31 states by the end of 2026.

With the expansion, Aldi expects to operate nearly 2,800 U.S. locations, moving closer to its long-term goal of 3,200 stores.

The chain has gained popularity for its private-label products, smaller stores, and consistently lower grocery prices.

Dollar General continues its aggressive expansion

Dollar General is opening the largest number of locations, with plans for 450 new stores this year.

The company has built its growth strategy around smaller stores in rural communities and underserved areas, where shoppers tend to have fewer retail options.

Even bookstores are opening again

In a surprising turnaround for brick-and-mortar retail, Barnes & Noble plans to open 60 new stores.

The company credits its resurgence to a strategy that gives local booksellers more control over store selections and merchandising.

What this means for shoppers

Many of the retailers expanding the fastest right now are discount stores, warehouse clubs, and value-focused grocers.

That trend suggests consumers are continuing to prioritize lower prices and everyday deals, especially for groceries and household items.

For shoppers, new store openings can also bring more competition and potentially lower prices, particularly when discount chains enter a new market.