Amazon shares best buys for Black Friday, Cyber Monday

Amazon’s Black Friday deals officially kicked off on November 21, but it’s not too late to score during the full week of holiday sales.

Amazon’s Black Friday sales run through Friday, November 29, and are then quickly replaced with Cyber Monday sales, which run from November 30 through December 2.

While new deals are popping up every day, there are many things shoppers can prepare for during the next week of sales.

New deals every day

Throughout the Black Friday sale, Amazon will be dropping themed daily deals, giving shoppers the opportunity to save extra in specific categories each day. Over the course of the Black Friday sale, shoppers will rack up savings in home, fashion, toys, electronics, and more.

Some of the deals across all categories include:

42% off Smart RGBIC Waterproof Outdoor Lights

40% off 587-piece Encanto LEGO set

50% off Tineco Cordless Wet-Dry Vacuum

52% off women’s crewnecks from Anrabess

46% off Bissell Turbo Liftoff Vacuum

20% off three-wick candles from Nest

40% off Little Tikes 4-foot Rocket Ship

30% of temperature controlled mug from Nextmug

35% off Cricut Joy Xtra

42% off Toniebox Audio Player

44% off Trenton Squishmallow

37% off Staub Dutch Oven

50% off Technivorm Moccamaster 10-cup Coffee Maker

40% off Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Smart Purse

40% off Fisher-Price Darth Vader

17% off Vitamix Self-Cleaning Blender

40% off Barbie Dream Boat

33% off 12-packs from Poppi

50% off 11-piece Pots and Pans set from Carote

42% off QuietComfort Wireless Bose Headphones

41% off Beckham Hotel Collection Queen Pillows

34% off Nespresso Vertuo Plus

50% off Gabby’s Dollhouse Playset

30% off Lancome Lash-Idole Mascara

34% off Crest 3D Whitestrips

32% off Biodance Real Deep Masks

40% off Hi-Sense 100-inch TV

43% off Anker Space Wireless Earbuds

33% off Gym People Leggings

25% off TheraGun Mini Massage Gun

Cyber Monday deals

As soon as Black Friday wraps up on November 29, the Cyber Monday sales kick off on November 30. Similar to Amazon’s Black Friday deals, during the Cyber Monday sales, new discounts and deals will drop every day through December 2.

Some of the early Cyber Monday deals from the company include:

Up to 50% off JBL headphones

Up to 50% off select Eufy security cameras

Up to 50% off Play-Doh, Hasbro Gaming, and Nerf

Up to 40% off Joola pickleball and table tennis products

Up to 35% off LEGO, MAGNA-TILES, and Playmobil

Up to 55% off select Zinus mattresses

Up to 45% off select Le Creuset and Staub cookware

Up to 40% off kitchen appliances from Ninja, Keurig, and GE Profile

Up to 40% off Bissell and Tineco vacuums

Up to 30% off TheraGun

Up to 30% off Poppi soda

Up to 20% off Stanley drinkware

Up to 50% off COSRX snail mucin gift sets

Up to 50% off premium beauty from Lancome, IT Cosmetics, Ralph Lauren, Mugler, and Viktor & Rolf

Up to 30% off Grande Cosmetics

Up to 30% off hair care and accessories from Kerastase, Olaplex, Morroccanoil, COLOR WOW, and Kitsch

Up to 30% off luxury skincare from Kiehl’s and Elemis

Up to 20% off fragrance, skincare, and haircare from Sol de Janeiro

Up to 45% off select golf gear from Callaway and Land’s End

Up to 30% off Victoria’s Secret

Amazon is touting millions of available sales throughout both Black Friday and Cyber Monday, giving consumers plenty of opportunities to save over the next few weeks.