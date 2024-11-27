Amazon shares best buys for Black Friday, Cyber Monday

Amazon’s Black Friday deals officially kicked off on November 21, but it’s not too late to score during the full week of holiday sales.
Amazon’s Black Friday sales run through Friday, November 29, and are then quickly replaced with Cyber Monday sales, which run from November 30 through December 2.
While new deals are popping up every day, there are many things shoppers can prepare for during the next week of sales.
New deals every day
Throughout the Black Friday sale, Amazon will be dropping themed daily deals, giving shoppers the opportunity to save extra in specific categories each day. Over the course of the Black Friday sale, shoppers will rack up savings in home, fashion, toys, electronics, and more.
Some of the deals across all categories include:
42% off Smart RGBIC Waterproof Outdoor Lights
40% off 587-piece Encanto LEGO set
50% off Tineco Cordless Wet-Dry Vacuum
52% off women’s crewnecks from Anrabess
46% off Bissell Turbo Liftoff Vacuum
20% off three-wick candles from Nest
40% off Little Tikes 4-foot Rocket Ship
30% of temperature controlled mug from Nextmug
35% off Cricut Joy Xtra
42% off Toniebox Audio Player
44% off Trenton Squishmallow
37% off Staub Dutch Oven
50% off Technivorm Moccamaster 10-cup Coffee Maker
40% off Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Smart Purse
40% off Fisher-Price Darth Vader
17% off Vitamix Self-Cleaning Blender
40% off Barbie Dream Boat
33% off 12-packs from Poppi
50% off 11-piece Pots and Pans set from Carote
42% off QuietComfort Wireless Bose Headphones
41% off Beckham Hotel Collection Queen Pillows
34% off Nespresso Vertuo Plus
50% off Gabby’s Dollhouse Playset
30% off Lancome Lash-Idole Mascara
34% off Crest 3D Whitestrips
32% off Biodance Real Deep Masks
40% off Hi-Sense 100-inch TV
43% off Anker Space Wireless Earbuds
33% off Gym People Leggings
25% off TheraGun Mini Massage Gun
Cyber Monday deals
As soon as Black Friday wraps up on November 29, the Cyber Monday sales kick off on November 30. Similar to Amazon’s Black Friday deals, during the Cyber Monday sales, new discounts and deals will drop every day through December 2.
Some of the early Cyber Monday deals from the company include:
Up to 50% off JBL headphones
Up to 50% off select Eufy security cameras
Up to 50% off Play-Doh, Hasbro Gaming, and Nerf
Up to 40% off Joola pickleball and table tennis products
Up to 35% off LEGO, MAGNA-TILES, and Playmobil
Up to 55% off select Zinus mattresses
Up to 45% off select Le Creuset and Staub cookware
Up to 40% off kitchen appliances from Ninja, Keurig, and GE Profile
Up to 40% off Bissell and Tineco vacuums
Up to 30% off TheraGun
Up to 30% off Poppi soda
Up to 20% off Stanley drinkware
Up to 50% off COSRX snail mucin gift sets
Up to 50% off premium beauty from Lancome, IT Cosmetics, Ralph Lauren, Mugler, and Viktor & Rolf
Up to 30% off Grande Cosmetics
Up to 30% off hair care and accessories from Kerastase, Olaplex, Morroccanoil, COLOR WOW, and Kitsch
Up to 30% off luxury skincare from Kiehl’s and Elemis
Up to 20% off fragrance, skincare, and haircare from Sol de Janeiro
Up to 45% off select golf gear from Callaway and Land’s End
Up to 30% off Victoria’s Secret
Amazon is touting millions of available sales throughout both Black Friday and Cyber Monday, giving consumers plenty of opportunities to save over the next few weeks.