Amazon shares best buys for Black Friday, Cyber Monday

Amazon's Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals overlap over the next week, offering consumers many opportunities to save big this holiday season. Image (c) ConsumerAffairs

Consumers can save all week long

Amazon’s Black Friday deals officially kicked off on November 21, but it’s not too late to score during the full week of holiday sales

Amazon’s Black Friday sales run through Friday, November 29, and are then quickly replaced with Cyber Monday sales, which run from November 30 through December 2. 

While new deals are popping up every day, there are many things shoppers can prepare for during the next week of sales. 

New deals every day

Throughout the Black Friday sale, Amazon will be dropping themed daily deals, giving shoppers the opportunity to save extra in specific categories each day. Over the course of the Black Friday sale, shoppers will rack up savings in home, fashion, toys, electronics, and more. 

Some of the deals across all categories include: 

  • 42% off Smart RGBIC Waterproof Outdoor Lights

  • 40% off 587-piece Encanto LEGO set 

  • 50% off Tineco Cordless Wet-Dry Vacuum

  • 52% off women’s crewnecks from Anrabess

  • 46% off Bissell Turbo Liftoff Vacuum

  • 20% off three-wick candles from Nest

  • 40% off Little Tikes 4-foot Rocket Ship

  • 30% of temperature controlled mug from Nextmug

  • 35% off Cricut Joy Xtra 

  • 42% off Toniebox Audio Player

  • 44% off Trenton Squishmallow

  • 37% off Staub Dutch Oven

  • 50% off Technivorm Moccamaster 10-cup Coffee Maker

  • 40% off Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Smart Purse

  • 40% off Fisher-Price Darth Vader 

  • 17% off Vitamix Self-Cleaning Blender

  • 40% off Barbie Dream Boat

  • 33% off 12-packs from Poppi 

  • 50% off 11-piece Pots and Pans set from Carote

  • 42% off QuietComfort Wireless Bose Headphones

  • 41% off Beckham Hotel Collection Queen Pillows

  • 34% off Nespresso Vertuo Plus 

  • 50% off Gabby’s Dollhouse Playset

  • 30% off Lancome Lash-Idole Mascara

  • 34% off Crest 3D Whitestrips

  • 32% off Biodance Real Deep Masks

  • 40% off Hi-Sense 100-inch TV 

  • 43% off Anker Space Wireless Earbuds

  • 33% off Gym People Leggings

  • 25% off TheraGun Mini Massage Gun

Cyber Monday deals

As soon as Black Friday wraps up on November 29, the Cyber Monday sales kick off on November 30. Similar to Amazon’s Black Friday deals, during the Cyber Monday sales, new discounts and deals will drop every day through December 2. 

Some of the early Cyber Monday deals from the company include: 

  • Up to 50% off JBL headphones

  • Up to 50% off select Eufy security cameras

  • Up to 50% off Play-Doh, Hasbro Gaming, and Nerf

  • Up to 40% off Joola pickleball and table tennis products

  • Up to 35% off LEGO, MAGNA-TILES, and Playmobil

  • Up to 55% off select Zinus mattresses

  • Up to 45% off select Le Creuset and Staub cookware

  • Up to 40% off kitchen appliances from Ninja, Keurig, and GE Profile

  • Up to 40% off Bissell and Tineco vacuums

  • Up to 30% off TheraGun

  • Up to 30% off Poppi soda 

  • Up to 20% off Stanley drinkware

  • Up to 50% off COSRX snail mucin gift sets

  • Up to 50% off premium beauty from Lancome, IT Cosmetics, Ralph Lauren, Mugler, and Viktor & Rolf

  • Up to 30% off Grande Cosmetics

  • Up to 30% off hair care and accessories from Kerastase, Olaplex, Morroccanoil, COLOR WOW, and Kitsch

  • Up to 30% off luxury skincare from Kiehl’s and Elemis 

  • Up to 20% off fragrance, skincare, and haircare from Sol de Janeiro 

  • Up to 45% off select golf gear from Callaway and Land’s End

  • Up to 30% off Victoria’s Secret 

Amazon is touting millions of available sales throughout both Black Friday and Cyber Monday, giving consumers plenty of opportunities to save over the next few weeks. 

