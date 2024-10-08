Helene’s victims’ nerves are fried and they’re taking it out on companies

First, you must put yourself in the shoes of the consumers who have been most impacted by Hurricane Helene. Some have lost everything. Others have been without power for more than a week. Roads have been washed away. Stores and restaurants are closed. Life is far from normal. It’s stressful.

So it should not come as a surprise that many people are angry and ready to take it out on a company they believe is not helpful. An analysis of ConsumerAffairs reviews that mention “Hurricane Helene” paints a picture of consumer frustration with the companies that serve them. However, some offered praise for companies that they said went above and beyond.

A reviewer from Orlando praised the helpful and polite service provided by Frontier Airlines staff during the storm. A reviewer from Crestview, Fla., reported a great experience with their cell phone service until they encountered difficulties with payment arrangements during the hurricane. A reviewer in Augusta, Ga., praised the manager of a Domino’s Pizza franchise for feeding families in need.

But they were mostly the exception. A reviewer from Jacksonville expressed frustration with Cricket Wireless, saying the company refused to defer their payment during Hurricane Helene.

Another reviewer from Jacksonville said they had a negative experience with Priceline and XCover insurance, as they were denied a claim for cancellation due to the hurricane.

Lots of comments about power companies

There were lots of negative comments about power companies, most of which faced monumental obstacles in restoring power. A reviewer from Cincinnati expressed dissatisfaction with the power company’s response to power restoration in their area.

A reviewer from Clemson, SC was outraged by a significant increase in their electricity bill after Hurricane Helene, suspecting exploitation of vulnerable customers. Multiple reviewers from South Carolina expressed frustration with Duke Energy’s restoration updates and perceived neglect of certain areas without power.

A reviewer from Madison Heights, Mich., said Duke Energy crews restored power while lines were still down, causing short circuits that fried several of his appliances, including his heat pump and computer.

A reviewer from Texas criticized ServPro, saying the company required a non-refundable deposit before providing an estimate for storm damage repair, calling it unethical and taking advantage of vulnerable people.

Overall, the reviews highlight a mix of positive and negative experiences with various companies and services during the storm and its aftermath.

While some customers praised the helpfulness and professionalism of certain staff members, others expressed frustration with what they perceived as a lack of compassion, transparency, and efficiency in dealing with the aftermath of the hurricane.

Gary Guthrie contributed to this article