Last-minute lifesavers: How Target & Walmart are making last-minute shopping stress-free

Target makes it easy to finish your shopping with extended hours, exclusive deals, and tech tools to find gifts fast.

Walmart gives shoppers extra time with late delivery cutoffs, one-hour Express delivery, and a new app feature to simplify ordering.

Both retailers offer pickup and delivery options that help even the most procrastinating shoppers get gifts in time for the holidays.

The holiday countdown is real — and if you’re in the camp that’s still working through that gift list, don’t panic.

Major retailers like Target and Walmart are rolling out last-minute options designed for people who wait until the final days (or hours!) to shop.

From extended store hours and tech-powered gift finders, to one-hour delivery and special pickup cutoffs, here’s what you need to know to wrap up your holiday errands with ease.

Target’s last-minute playbook

Target is keeping stores open late and stacking deals into the final stretch of the season.

Through Dec. 23, stores stay open from early morning until midnight, and on Christmas Eve most locations stay open until around 8 p.m., giving you plenty of time to swing by after work or errands.

In-store and online pickup options — like Drive Up and Order Pickup — let you place orders up until the early evening on the 24th and pick them up the same day, so there’s no need to go inside if you’re on the go.

Target also sweetens the deal with daily offers during its Holiday Countdown Sale and exclusive deals for Target Circle members, with big discounts on toys, tech, apparel, and more.

Beyond timing and savings, Target’s holiday tech tools — like an AI gift assistant in ChatGPT, a Gift Finder, List Scanner, and in-store navigation via the Target app — can turn your wish list into a shopping list in minutes.

Walmart’s final-hour flex

Walmart is also geared up for shoppers racing the clock. This year, the retailer extended its Express Delivery window to let customers place orders for delivery as fast as one hour up until about 5 p.m. local time on Christmas Eve. This means that you can order gifts late in the day and still have them arrive quickly.

Walmart’s new “Get it Now” option in the app shows estimated delivery times and lets you place orders with one tap, a helpful tool when every minute counts. Other cutoffs include same-day pickup and delivery orders up to midday on Christmas Eve, and standard shipping that still makes it by Christmas if ordered by the earlier deadline.

Whether you’re grabbing stocking stuffers, last-minute kitchen ingredients, or that one big gift you forgot, Walmart’s fast delivery and flexible pickup deadlines can be a lifesaver for procrastinators.