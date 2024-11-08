American Freight puts all of its furniture on sale as it shuts down

Furniture shoppers may be in luck. Not only will stores be offering Black Friday deals but American Freight, a chain with 328 locations nationwide, is closing all of its stores and liquidating merchandise as part of its parent company’s bankruptcy.

Franchise Group Inc. (FRG) declared bankruptcy last week. In addition to American Freight, the company owns The Vitamin Shoppe, Pets Supplies Plus and Buddy’s Home Furnishings. At the time of its filing for Chapter 11 protection, FRG said it would close all American Freight locations.

American Freight has started putting all of its inventory on sale and calls the discounts it is offering “significant.”

For example, it says consumers can save up to 30% off the lowest ticketed prices throughout the stores. Sale items include living room sets, bedroom furniture, dining tables, and a selection of scratch & dent and new in-box appliances, such as refrigerators, washers and dryers.

“New inventory is arriving and expected to move quickly, so customers should take advantage of this prime opportunity to enjoy exceptional deals before it's too late,” the company said in a press release.

"Our goal is to deliver outstanding value to customers during this full chain closing sale," said Ian Fredericks, CEO of Hilco Consumer-Retail. "Everything is on sale and must be sold, and we recommend shopping early for the best selection."

During the store closing sales, select American Freight financing and delivery services will still be available to customers, the company said.