Walmart unveils 2024 Top Toys list

Is it too early to start prepping for holiday toy shopping?

According to Walmart, the answer is no. The retailer just released its Top Toys list for 2024, highlighting nearly 70 of the biggest toys of the upcoming holiday season.

“The holiday season is already top of mind for our customers, and Walmart is working hard to ensure families can find top-of-the-list toys and gifting essentials all at incredible prices,” said Brittany Smith, vice president, merchandising, toys, at Walmart.

“This year, we’re excited to feature a first-of-its-kind assortment: Barbie World, an exclusive collection that puts imagination and customization at the forefront for our customers. And we’re not stopping there. The list features trending products from the year’s top brands and a selection of 25 toys under $25,” she continued.

“Like always, families can count on Walmart to deliver the best gifts, the easiest shopping experience, and the greatest value this holiday season and beyond.”

Top toys on a budget

If you have a lot of little ones to buy for this year, or just want to stick to your shopping budget, Walmart has curated the top 25 toys under $25 this holiday season. Here’s a look at some of the items on that list:

Creativity for Kids Grow N Glow Terrarium: $12.97

Rainbow Loom Wear & Share: $14.97

Miniverse Birthday: $9.97

Barbie World Collection: Starting at $9.97

Nerf N Series Pinpoint Blaster: $19.97

Little Tikes Creative Chef Make-It! Collection: $9.84

Spiderman Web Slinger: $19.97

Monopoly Go Board Game: $19.82

The full list of 25 toys under $25 can be found here.

Find the perfect gift for everyone on your list

To make the shopping experience even easier for shoppers, Walmart curated categories within its Top Toys list geared towards different trends. These include:

Hands-On & Handmade: Creativity-based toys that involve arts and crafts.

The G.O.A.T.s.: Toys that feature the most popular brands, movies, characters, etc.

Power Play: Tech or battery-operated electronic toys.

Mindful Movement: Toys that inspire movement, outdoor time, and self-care.

Fantastical Fun: All things magic and whimsy.

Together Time: Toys and games that are designed for groups.

Fun-damental Play: Toys that feature activities like cooking, cleaning, pet care, etc.

Some more of the list includes these toys:

Fisher-Price Rockin’ Record Player: $39.97

Play-Doh Pizza Delivery Scooter Playset: $94.97

Hot Wheels City Ultra Shark Car Wash: $56.90

LankyBox Giant Cyborg: $44.84

Despicable Me 4 Ultimate Fart Blaster: $24.84

Wicked 12” Dolls: $24.97

12” License Character Kid’s Training Wheel Bikes: $94

Huffy 26” Rock Creek Mountain Bikes: $118

Pixel Petz Interactive Digital Pets: $29.92

Force-N-Telling Darth Vader: $19.97

Bluey 3-in-1 Airplane Playset: $59.82

Paw Patrol Rescue Wheels Super Loop Tower HQ: $98.86

Kinetic Sand Squish Motion Playset: $19.97

Hello Blink Sticker Maker Pro: $24.97

The most expensive item on the list will run consumers $150 – it’s the Miraculous Paris Heroes Playset. There are dozens of options for different price ranges.

To see the full Top Toys List of 2024, click here.