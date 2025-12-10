3 secret ways to save money on Amazon (that most shoppers never use)

Use the Amazon app to “break” the price by tapping through sizes, colors, and pack counts, and compare per-unit prices — the non-default option is often cheaper

Start on the Amazon Coupons page, clip a coupon for something you already buy, then stack it with Subscribe & Save for extra savings (and cancel later if you want)

Before paying full price, check Amazon Resale for open-box “Like New” or “Very Good” items, often 20–70% off on electronics, appliances, kids’ gear, and seasonal stuff

Amazon is really good at convincing you that you’re already getting the best possible deal. “Limited-time deal,” little strikethrough “was” prices, lightning deals flashing at you from every corner of the screen.

But there are a few features buried on their website that flip the power a bit back in your favor. They don’t require promo codes, browser extensions or being glued to your phone 24/7, just a little setup and some patience.

Here are three under-used ways to quietly pay less on Amazon.

1. Use the app to “Break” the price: sizes, colors, and pack tricks

Amazon rarely charges the same price for every version of the same item. Have you ever noticed that sometimes a different size, color, or pack count is dramatically cheaper for no logical reason? The only way to see it is to start tapping around.

Think of it as “breaking” the price and looking for the one-off. That one weird variant that the Amazon pricing algorithm forgot to mark up.

How to do it in the Amazon app

The first thing you’ll want to do is find an item you actually buy regularly. Think items like detergent, T-shirts, or snacks. Then do the following test:

Open the product page and scroll just below the main price. Tap through every size option (16 oz, 24 oz, 32 oz, 3-pack, 6-pack, etc.). Watch how the price changes each time. Do the same with colors and styles. Some colors cost more simply because they’re more popular. Others are weirdly cheaper. Tap “Other sellers” when they appear. You’ll want to do that as sometimes a 3rd party seller will have the exact item cheaper than Amazon directly, but in a slightly different size or pack. That’s when you want to pounce on the savings.

Pro tip: The key with this tip is to always watch the per-unit price, not just the total price. For example, a giant “value pack” of a product, that looks like a “deal”, will often be more expensive per ounce, or per count, than a smaller size in a different color or scent.

Where this hack saves the most

Household staples: Products like paper towels, toilet paper, detergent, dish soap, trash bags, and pet food.

Products like paper towels, toilet paper, detergent, dish soap, trash bags, and pet food. Basics with lots of variants: Underwear, socks, shoes, T-shirts, water bottles, storage bins, phone cases.

Underwear, socks, shoes, T-shirts, water bottles, storage bins, phone cases. Snacks and pantry foods: Different flavors or pack sizes of the same chips, bars, or coffee can vary wildly.

Example: The 120-count pack of trash bags might be more per bag than the 80-count in a different scent. Or the “navy” hoodie is mysteriously $26 while the “black” one is $34.

Quick rule of thumb

I like to always change at least one thing (size, color, pack count) before I buy. I’ve found that if you get in the habit of only buying the default option, you end up overspending.

Also, here’s a tip if you’re in a rush. Check one smaller size and one larger size and one different color. If the per-unit price doesn’t move much, go ahead and buy it. If the price jumps around, it’s worth a deeper look when you have more time.

2. Stack the “Secret” coupon page with Subscribe & Save

Amazon has a dedicated coupons hub that most shoppers never think to visit. Instead, they only notice coupons when they happen to see a small orange or green “coupon” flag under a price on a product page.

You need to actually flip that around and always start on the coupon page, then work backward to the product.

How to use the coupon page:

Search for “Amazon Coupons” in Amazon’s search bar and it will take you to the main coupons page. You can then filter by category (for example, Grocery, Home, Electronics). Scroll down until you see something you actually buy anyway. Think laundry detergent, trash bags, razors, and snacks. Click “Clip coupon” before adding the item to your cart. The discount applies automatically at checkout so if you don’t clip it, you pay full price even though a coupon was available. Not good.

The “secret” move: combine with Subscribe & Save

For eligible items, you can stack the following:

The clipped coupon you found.

Then stack that with the Subscribe & Save discount which is often 5–15% off. Sometimes the discount is more depending on how many active subscriptions you have.

That combination will often beat any “sale” price you’ll find at your local store.

When this works best

Try to use this hack when buying non-perishables that you’ll definitely use. Things like paper towels, dish soap, dog food, toilet paper, and vitamins.

Are you flexible on the brand? If so, always start from the coupon page and let the coupon decide what you buy, instead of searching your usual brand name and paying more.

Watch-outs

Track your subscriptions. If prices creep up over time, the subscription discount can mask a higher base price.

Set reminders to re-check prices every few months and cancel anything that’s no longer a deal.

Pro tip: Amazon lets you cancel the subscription as soon as the first product is sent. So if you wanted to sign-up for the “Subscribe & Save”, get the discount, then cancel, there is nothing stopping you. Just be careful to not do this too much as it might get your account flagged.

3. Shop Amazon Resale (open-box) instead of paying “new” prices

One of Amazon’s biggest under-the-radar money-savers is Amazon Resale (used to be called Amazon Warehouse).

It’s basically the place where a lot of their returns end up. They are your open-box, pre-owned, and slightly imperfect items sold at a big discount, often in the 20–70% off range.

These items are inspected and graded (“Like New,” “Very Good,” “Good,” “Acceptable”), and most are still eligible for Prime shipping and the standard return window.

How to find Amazon Resale deals

Search “Amazon Resale” or “Amazon Warehouse” in your browser to go directly to the storefront, or

Look for condition options (“Used – Like New,” “Used – Very Good,” etc.) under the “Other sellers” section on a product page.

Once you’re there:

Filter by category (electronics, home & kitchen, tools, baby, etc.). Sort by price or discount size if possible. Read the condition notes carefully. They are usually very good at telling you about any damage. You want to know if the damage is just to the packaging or to the actual product itself.

The products where this saves you the most

Electronics & gadgets: In particular you can find deals on headphones, laptops, monitors, tablets, routers, and Bluetooth speakers.

In particular you can find deals on headphones, laptops, monitors, tablets, routers, and Bluetooth speakers. Small appliances: Think things like air fryers, mixers, vacuums, and coffee makers. These items are often returned by shoppers after testing them once and nit-picking a small detail and returning them.

Think things like air fryers, mixers, vacuums, and coffee makers. These items are often returned by shoppers after testing them once and nit-picking a small detail and returning them. Kids’ gear and seasonal items: You can find really good Resale deals on strollers, playpens, patio furniture, and even holiday décor. All products where you care more about function than if the packaging has a small crease or rip in it.

Things to watch out for

I’ve found that items that are good deals can disappear quickly from the Resale section. In other words, if you see a highly discounted “Like New” item, especially if it’s something you already planned to buy, you’d be smart to buy it quickly. Otherwise, there’s a great chance it won’t be there the next time you look.

Also, be sure to always double-check that the seller is Amazon (or an Amazon Resale listing) if you care about the standard 30-day return window. Sometimes 3rd parties have a wonky return policy, so be sure you know what it is before buying from them.