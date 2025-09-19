Tyson ditches corn syrup in major ingredient overhaul

Tyson Foods will stop using high fructose corn syrup (HFCS), sucralose, BHA/BHT, and titanium dioxide in its branded U.S. products by the end of 2025.

These changes affect major brands like Tyson, Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, Wright, State Fair, Aidells, and ibp.

All of the ingredients being removed are currently approved by the FDA and considered safe, but Tyson says this move reflects changing consumer expectations and their own values.

Tyson Foods is making a voluntary change: by the end of 2025, it will eliminate four specific ingredients — high fructose corn syrup, sucralose (a sweetener), BHA/BHT (preservatives), and titanium dioxide (a coloring agent) — from its branded product lines in the U.S.

These ingredients are already FDA-approved and safe to use. The company isn’t reacting to a safety mandate — they’re responding to what consumers seem to want more of: simpler ingredient lists, fewer additives, and more transparency.

“We continuously review and assess our product portfolio to ensure the highest quality products that meet the needs of consumers,” Donnie King, President & CEO of Tyson Foods, said in a news release.

“Our decision to remove high fructose corn syrup and other ingredients reflects our ongoing commitment to feeding the world like family, while preserving the taste, value and integrity that define our iconic brands.”

Brands & products affected

You’ll see the shift in a lot of the familiar names: Tyson, Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, Wright, State Fair, Aidells, ibp, and others.

Earlier this year, Tyson also removed synthetic dyes from its domestic branded products. So this is part of an ongoing trend for them.

What this might mean for you