Stop overpaying at Home Depot: 7 ways to spend less without buying junk

Price match identical items, then hunt yellow tags: .06 = clearance, .03 = final markdown (check the tag date)

Do a 10-second app check in the aisle. If it’s cheaper online, buy online and choose store pickup

Use the money-saver lane: check Daily Deals, save receipts with free Pro Xtra, and rent or buy retired rental tools instead of buying new

The Home Depot is one of those stores where it’s easy to overspend because a tool often looks like a deal and you think you can’t live without it. The trick to saving at Home Depot isn’t about a being a coupon wizard or DIY expert. It’s all about knowing a few policies + pricing secrets + timing tricks that consistently cut your total bill.

Here are 7 Home Depot hacks that will change the way you shop in the land of orange aprons moving forward.

Get a Home Depot price match

Home Depot’s price-match policy is pretty clear, as long as the item is identical (same brand/model/size), and the competitor has it in-stock, they’ll match the lower price.

Here’s how to make it happen in 60 seconds:

Pull up the competitor’s product page on your phone.

Zoom in on the model number and the in-stock message to make sure it qualifies.

Bring the exact Home Depot listing to an employee and they’ll verify it and get you the lower price.

Pro tip: Keep in mind that most price-match attempts fail because people show “similar” items. Home Depot tells you up front that the item must be identical, down to the color.

Learn to decode the Home Depot price tag

Over the years I’ve had several friendly Home Depot employees help me decode their price tags. Information you can use to figure out how good of a deal you’re actually getting in-store.

Here’s what you need to know:

Prices ending in .06 on a yellow price sticker: An employee who handles price changes at his store told me a yellow tag with a price ending in .06 is on clearance and typically has about six weeks before the next markdown.

An employee who handles price changes at his store told me a yellow tag with a price ending in .06 is on clearance and typically before the next markdown. Prices ending in .03 on a yellow price sticker: The employee also told me that if an item still hasn’t sold after that 6-week window, it may drop again to an ending price of .03. That’s basically the “last call” price. In his experience, once an item reaches .03, it has about three weeks before it’s liquidated and removed for good.

Pro tip: Always check the date printed at the bottom of the yellow tag. It’s a great clue for how long the item has been sitting on the shelf and whether another markdown is likely coming soon. If there’s a lot of inventory, and it’s almost been six weeks since the tag was created, wait and come back next week and get it even cheaper.

Always check online vs. in-store pricing

The Home Depot website explicitly says that HomeDepot.com will not match their in-store prices, and stores do not match their online pricing.

The translation for smart shoppers is that the same item can often be cheaper depending on where you click/pay. I’ve even had employees verify this over the years and they always tell me to shop one against the other, and always look for the best price.

The fastest way to stop overpaying:

When standing in an aisle at The Home Depot, pull out their app and search the exact item.

If the online price is cheaper, don’t overthink it. Just buy it online, choose store pickup, and grab it on the way out and move on with your life.

Why it matters:

If Home Depot won’t match their own website (and the website won’t match the store), your “discount” is sometimes going to be simply choosing the cheaper checkout lane.

Start with “Daily Deals” before you pay full price

Most shoppers are not aware that Home Depot has a Daily Deals / Special Buy of the Day page that rotates deals across appliances, home décor, and home improvement items.

This is where you should always check first when your purchase is not time critical, especially if you’re not shopping for a particular brand, just the best deal.

Look for great deals on the following:

Lighting

Rugs

Storage/organization

Small appliances

Some tool bundles

Here’s what the smart shopper does:

If your project can wait 48–72 hours, be sure to check Daily Deals first.

If today’s deals aren’t in the category you need, check back again tomorrow.

Home Depot literally tells you it’s a one-day deal setup, so the savings often comes down to timing and the ability to wait for the deal you need.

Join Pro Xtra even if you’re not “a Pro”

Home Depot’s FREE Pro Xtra program is framed as a Pro loyalty program with some cool perks, promos, and the ability to track your spending.

Here’s why regular shoppers should care:

Home improvement returns and price adjustments live and die by your proof of purchase. If you’re doing a project over several weeks or months, that paper receipt is basically guaranteed to vanish.

Use Pro Xtra for the boring money-saver stuff:

Track purchases/spend (useful for projects and warranty claims)

Keep receipts organized instead of digging through your car console

If you don’t want to sign-up for a Pro Xtra account, at least be aware that Home Depot offers the ability to look-up your receipt through your regular account.

Pro tip: If you’re knee deep in a DIY project and still in the planning phase, be sure to look for quantity discounts from Home Depot before you make any purchases. You can get savings up to 20% when buying large quantities of lumber, building hardware, insulation, and even roofing materials.

Rent the expensive tool you’ll use once

Most Home Depot locations have a full tool and equipment rental operation. Using their tool rentals is one of the most practical “save hundreds” moves because buying tools for one project is how budgets explode.

Renting usually beats buying for:

Floor sanders

Pressure washers

Tile saws

Post-hole augers

Carpet cleaners

Quick decision rule (simple, not perfect):

If you won’t realistically use it 2–3 more times, renting is often the cheaper path.

Also, renting forces you to finish the job quickly as you’re getting charged by the day. This basically forces you to save money and get the job done in a timely manner.

The underrated hack: buy “retired rental tools”

Here’s a Home Depot trick most shoppers don’t even know exists. Some stores actually sell their retired rental tools at a huge discount.

That means you can sometimes get a legit brand-name tool for way less because it’s being cycled out of their rental fleet.

How to use this without wasting a Saturday:

Go to the store’s Tool Rental area.

Ask: “Do you sell retired rental tools? What do you have right now?”

Inspect it like you’re buying a used car: Check the cord/battery contacts Look for cracks, missing guards, stripped screws Ask what’s included (case, charger, accessories)

Or visit their Used Tools page on their website and enter your Zip Code to see if your local store has used tools available for purchase.

Why it’s worth it:

If you want to own an expensive tool but can’t justify the “brand new” price, retired rentals can really help your budget. Think of them as cheaper than new, but way better than sketchy marketplace tool listings.