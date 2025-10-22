Holiday 'deals' exposed: 8 traps retailers set (and how to dodge them)

Retailers use predictable tricks (fake “was” prices, decoy TVs, endless countdowns) to make you feel like you “won” while spending more

Do these in 30 seconds: match the exact model number across stores, set price alerts on the exact SKU, compare the unit price (per oz/count), and countdown timers

Skip traps like free-shipping thresholds and padded bundles—use store pickup, buy only what you’ll use, and stick to your pre-set “I’m happy” price

November and December is when retailers pull out their bag of tricks to try and get you to pay more for everything. And they do it in a way that makes you feel like you “won” the deal-hunting game. But in reality, most shoppers end up spending more on “deals” than they had planned.

The good news is that most of these tricks are predictable. Once you know what retailers are doing, you can counter their shenanigans in about 30 seconds. Below are eight common tactics you’ll see between now and Christmas along with easy, shopper-friendly ways to beat them at their own game.

1. The fake “list” or “was” price

You’ll see “Was $199, now $139” all season long.

There’s a very good chance the item never actually sold for the was/list price, ever. Then when the retailer puts a big slash through that price, you know you’re probably being messed with.

The big slash is there to anchor your brain on the discount, not the actual value.

How to beat it: When shopping online, just copy and paste the name and model number into Google. You’ll quickly see what other retailers are selling it for and if the deal is real or not.

When shopping in-store, snap a quick photo of the shelf tag and the barcode, then price-check it on your phone (Google/ShopSavvy/Amazon scanner).

2. Amazon will raise the price before a price deduction

Amazon is famous for this trick. They’ll raise the price of an item for a period of time knowing they’re going to lower it later to make it appear like a “sale” price. And often the sale price is what every other retailer is selling it for.

How to beat it: Use Amazon’s own technology to put an end to this trick. In particular, their AI shopping assistant, Rufus, will actually give you the 30 and 90 day price history so you can tell if you’re being fooled.

From any product page on Amazon, tap the Rufus icon and say or type, “Show me the price history.” You’ll instantly get a price chart that reveals if the current price is a fake deal or actually the lowest price it’s been in the past 90 days.

3. Decoy pricing: the “wow” TV trick

On Black Friday, retailers are notorious for pushing you towards products that make them the most money.

For example, Best Buy and Costco will have some of their most expensive TVs front and center, some as expensive as $7,999. These expensive models are not big Black Friday sellers, but that’s not their job. Their job is to make the cheaper TVs seem like a screaming deal in the $300-$450 range, even if they're not.

This is called decoy pricing and retailers use it all the time, especially around big sales events like Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

How to beat it: Always start with what you actually need and can afford, then buy the model that meets those specs. Don’t let a pricier “showpiece” push you into the wrong pick.

Specifically, when buying TVs around Black Friday, remember that the screen size and price tag are the bait, while the specs speak the truth. Always try to lock in your spec “want list” first, then let price decide which model you end up buying, not the other way around.

4. Countdown timers that never die

“Sale Ends in 02:47:13!”, yet somehow there’s another “final hours” sale tomorrow. Aside from true lightning deals, these are all urgency props designed to trick your brain into buying now.

How to beat it: Take a screenshot, wait a day, then re-check. If the price holds or drops, you just beat the clock without rushing. If stock is genuinely low, stores usually state exact quantities (For example, “Limit 200 per store”).

5. Shrinking packages, same price

Also known as shrinkflation, this is when a 16-ounce bottles become 14.8, yet the price remains the same.

When grocery shopping around the holidays, you’ll see it the most on baking and entertaining staples. Think things like broth, butter, chocolate chips, nuts, canned pumpkin, and party-size snacks.

How to beat it: Always compare unit price (per ounce, per count), not the actual sticker price. Try to shop store brands and warehouse clubs as they tend to change sizes less often so you’re less likely to end up with a quietly shrunken package.

Also, sometimes the unit math is hidden when shopping online, so be sure to click on “Details” or “Specifications,” where the actual size often hides.

6. Free-shipping thresholds that cost you more

“You’re $17 away from free shipping!” So you add something to your online cart you didn’t need to “save” $5.

Those progress bars many websites use (“You’re 83% to free shipping!”) are designed to trick your brain to look for stuff to add to your cart that you don’t necessarily need. All of the sudden those filler items seem like smart buys, wrong.

How to beat it: Choose ship-to-store or curbside pickup and skip the threshold chase altogether. Or better yet, split orders with a friend if possible as your one big cart will clear the free shipping threshold with ease.

7. “Lowest price of the season”…until next week

Retailers love to use wording like this because it makes you feel like this is your one shot. Surprise, surprise, it usually isn’t.

November and December run on a rinse-and-repeat sale cycle. You’ll see a weekend teaser, a midweek lull, then another “can’t-miss” sale with the same (or better) number. Don’t chase the headline, instead decide on an “I’m happy” price and stick to it.

How to beat it: Set an alert on the exact model/SKU (not just “air fryer”). Use the store app’s “watch” heart icon, Google Shopping, or a price tracker like Keepa or CamelCamelCamel. Whatever tool you’ll actually check. When it hits your number, buy and stop looking.

8. Bundles that inflate the “value”

Holiday gift sets love to claim “$95 value” by adding tiny filler products you wouldn’t have bought otherwise. Many of those add-ons get tossed in a drawer, and you just paid a premium for clutter.

How to beat it: Do a quick sanity check. Price out the pieces you’ll actually use. If the math only works because of mini sizes or duplicates, buy the single full-size on sale and skip the fluff.