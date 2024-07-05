FDA ban on additive in beverages is effective August 2

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is finally getting around to executing its ban on brominated vegetable oil (BVO) in beverages. The FDA said the ban is effective August 2.

BVO is a vegetable oil that is modified with bromine. As authorized, the FDA said it was used in small amounts, not to exceed 15 parts per million, as a stabilizer for fruit flavoring in beverages to keep the citrus flavoring from floating to the top.

BVO was required to be listed as an ingredient on the label as “brominated vegetable oil” or as the specific oil that has been brominated, such as “brominated soybean oil”. Over time, many beverage makers have reformulated their products to replace BVO with an alternative ingredient. Today, few beverages in the U.S. contain BVO the FDA said.

Announced months ago

The FDA first announced its intentions to ban BVO in soft drinks in November 2023, citing studies that show the accumulation of bromine can have adverse effects on humans, in particular on the thyroid gland.

Most consumers probably won’t notice any difference since over the year, beverage manufacturers have phased out its use. In 1970 BVO lost its “Generally Recognized as Safe” (GRAS) status. After that, many beverage manufacturers reformulated their products to replace BVO with an alternative ingredient. According to the FDA, few beverages in the U.S. still contain BVO.

The FDA says recent toxicology studies conducted in collaboration with the National Institutes of Health (NIH) have provided conclusive scientific evidence to support the removal of the FDA’s food additive authorization for BVO.