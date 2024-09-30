Lowe’s and Home Depot join the hurricane relief efforts

In addition to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the Red Cross and several non-profit agencies, two big box retailers have joined the effort to bring relief to victims of Hurricane Helene.

Home Depot and Lowe’s have both put boots on the ground in the Southeastern U.S., where floods have killed scores of people and wiped out homes.

The Home Depot Foundation is committing up to $2 million to support immediate disaster relief in communities impacted by Hurricane Helene. Foundation partners are mobilizing teams and resources to assess damage, deliver relief supplies and begin cleanup and repairs, including:

Convoy of Hope and Operation Blessing are establishing bases of operation across the Southeast to distribute food, water, hygiene items, cleaning supplies, meals and more to impacted communities.

World Central Kitchen has been distributing meals in Florida, Georgia and North Carolina, while the American Red Cross has opened shelters to support more than 9,000 people in hard-hit areas.

Team Rubicon and Inspiritus are conducting damage assessments to determine where they can support with debris removal from roadways.

ToolBank Disaster Services and its affiliates across Florida are supplying tools and equipment to local organizations to support cleanup efforts.

Team Depot, The Home Depot's associate volunteer force, is donating relief supplies to nonprofits, first responders and government agencies, and volunteers will be on the ground in the coming days and weeks to help clean up in local communities in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida and Georgia, including The Home Depot's hometown of Atlanta.

"Our thoughts are with the communities that have been impacted by Hurricane Helene," said Erin Izen, executive director of The Home Depot Foundation. "The Foundation and Team Depot are working alongside our disaster relief partners to assist the people and areas impacted by this catastrophic storm."

What Lowe’s is doing

Lowe's is also donating $2 million to support hurricane and flood relief efforts. Lowe's said its donation will assist its nonprofit partners and first responders, helping these organizations respond to critical needs like emergency shelter, food and water while also supporting long-term rebuilding and recovery.

"This storm has created a life-altering path of destruction from Florida to the Mid-Atlantic – especially here in our home state of North Carolina," said Marvin Ellison, Lowe's chairman and CEO.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone affected, and I am extremely grateful for our associates and first responders who are working tirelessly to serve these communities. We will continue to help meet our communities' urgent needs and help our neighbors during the long road to recovery ahead."

Lowe's said its Emergency Command Center went into activation last week with more than 40 teams across the company working to get the right products and services in place to prepare. As the storm passed, Lowe’s said pre-staged supplies enabled the company to rapidly respond to community needs. The company said it was able to reopen nearly all of its stores in the immediate aftermath.