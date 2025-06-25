Starbucks is changing how it charges for matcha, flavor syrups

Starbucks is now charging flat fees for custom add-ons like syrups, sauces, and matcha, rather than per pump or scoop.

The updated pricing structure aims to make customization simpler and more predictable for customers.

A new app feature will show real-time price updates as you customize your drink, reducing surprise fees at checkout.

On June 24, Starbucks rolled out clearer, more predictable pricing for custom drink add-ons like syrups, sauces, matcha, and dried fruit.

Instead of surprise fees at checkout, you’ll now see exactly what you’re paying as you build your drink, thanks to real-time updates in the Starbucks app.

If you’ve been customizing your coffee or tea, here's what’s changed and why it matters.

What Exactly Is Changing?

Let’s break it down:

Flat fee for syrups & sauces: Whether you add one or three pumps of hazelnut syrup or drizzle caramel and mocha sauce, it’s now a flat $0.80 total—not per pump or sauce.

Free classic syrup: The sweet, simple syrup now comes free—no charge to swap or add in any drink.

Matcha scoops: Each added scoop costs $1, so if you’re adding more matcha flavors, you’ll know the cost upfront.

Dried fruit and chai concentrate: Want berries in your beverage? It’ll be $0.50 per scoop, while chai concentrate is $0.80 per serving.

No extra charge in flavored drinks: If your drink already includes syrup—like a mocha—you can substitute or add different syrups or sauces for free.

What this means for coffee lovers

In essence, Starbucks says it wants to simplify the way it charges for add-ons. For customers who frequently play mix-and-match with syrups, sauces, or matcha, this caps the cost and offers more transparency.

If you’re after simplicity or often customize your drink, this new system could work in your favor.