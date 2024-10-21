Walmart's Thanksgiving meal will run less than $7 per person

Over the years, several retailers have taken to offering consumers special deals on Thanksgiving meal bundles.

This year is no exception, and Walmart is officially offering shoppers an “inflation-free” Thanksgiving meal bundle that will run them less than $7 per person.

“Some of the holiday’s most special moments take place around the dinner table. At Walmart, we are committed to offering customers even deeper savings on top of our Every Day Low Prices for all their mealtime needs,” said John Laney, executive vice president, food, Walmart U.S. “And with more opportunities to gift a meal and give back to those in need, we’re helping customers spread holiday cheer to their loved ones and their local communities.”

What’s in the basket?

Walmart’s Thanksgiving meal offer includes everything consumers will need for Thanksgiving dinner for eight people. The total at checkout: under $46.



Here’s a look at what goes into the basket:

Shady Brook Farms Whole Turkey 10-17 lbs.: $12.32

Great Value Canned Cut Green Beans: $1.00/can

Cambell’s Condensed Cream of Mushroom Soup: $2.00/can

French’s Non-GMO Kosher Original Crispy Fried Onions: $3.72

Jet-Puffed Mini Marshmallow Bag: $1.47

Jiffy Corn Muffin Mix: $1.00/box

Fresh Yellow Onions, 3 lb. bag: $2.48

Fresh Celery Stalk: $0.98

Swanson 100% Natural Chicken Broth: $1.98

Great Value Poultry Seasoning: $2.00

Great Value Canned Golden Sweet Corn: $1.50/can

Fresh Whole Russet Potatoes, 5 lb. bag: $2.78

Great Value Brown Gravy Mix: $0.64/pack

Marie Callender's Southern Pecan Pie: $5.63

Great Value 100% Pure Pumpkin: $1.17

Great Value Evaporated Milk, 12-oz can: $1.22

Great Value Frozen Deep Dish Pie Crusts: $2.54

Great Value Whipped Topping, 8 oz plastic tub: $1.07

Walmart will have this meal bundle available for shoppers through Christmas Eve, December 24. Shoppers can use all of Walmart’s shopping options – in-store shopping, in-store pickup, or delivery – to score their holiday essentials.

Donate a meal this holiday season

In addition to the inflation-free Thanksgiving meal, Walmart is giving shoppers the opportunity to donate one meal to families in need this holiday season. Between now and December 24, shoppers can make a $50 donation to the Salvation Army that is the equivalent of one holiday meal to a family in need.

On top of that, shoppers can send the entire Thanksgiving meal bundle to any family members or friends who may need it this holiday season.