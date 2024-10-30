Ring Doorbell offers prize for evidence ghosts have approached the front door

Ring Doorbell chose Halloween eve to release some of the footage submitted by customers who swear the camera captured ghosts approaching the house.

Ring encouraged the submissions as a Halloween promotion, offering a $100,000 prize for the best video, submitted to the company by Nov. 1. The company said it has received 4,000 videos, including this one that appears to show a ghostly figure ringing the doorbell, then slipping inside for a beverage.

Another shows a dog running through the front yard of a home, then disappearing into thin air while still in the camera’s field of vision.

While the promotion is done tongue-in-cheek style in keeping with the Halloween season, claims that Ring Doorbells have captured spooky spirits are nothing new. A YouTube search shows many such videos that extend back several years, including this one, uploaded in 2019, that purports to show a ghostly orb.

More videos

Other spooky videos submitted so far include:

Dark, mysterious object floats in a toy store – video here (captured in Cape May Court House, NJ on a Ring Indoor Cam)

A possible ghost dog runs through the yard – video here (captured in Riverdale, GA on a Ring Video Doorbell)

Homeowner thinks they see a ghostly man and his dog – video here (captured in Schriever, LA on a Ring Spotlight Cam)

Preschool owner thinks they see a ghost of a child who just wants to play – video here (captured in Fort Collins, CO on a Ring Indoor Cam)

Ring customers who believe they have evidence of visitors from the spirit world are running out of time to enter the contest. Entries must be submitted by 12 a.m. PT on Nov. 1.