McDonald's faces tumbling sales and consumer boycott

McDonald’s U.S. sales fell 3.6% in the first quarter of 2025 amid backlash over price hikes and health concerns.

The fast-food giant now faces a weeklong boycott organized by The People’s Union USA, citing tax practices, labor issues, and environmental impact.

Over half of Americans say they avoid brands whose stances clash with their values, fueling the trend of consumer-driven protests.

McDonald’s is not feeling warm and crisp lately as it battles slumping sales, blows to its reputation and a boycott by disgruntled consumers.

After enduring criticism for aggressively raising menu prices during inflation, McDonald’s also faces fallout from a temporary E. coli outbreak at several restaurant locations last October. Despite efforts to entice customers back with menu changes and promotions, the company’s financial results continue to suffer.

In its first-quarter 2025 earnings report, McDonald’s revealed a 3.6% decline in U.S. comparable sales year over year. Operating income slipped by 3%, while foot traffic fell by 2.6% during the quarter, according to data from Placer.ai.

“We entered 2025 knowing that it would be a challenging time for the QSR industry due to macroeconomic uncertainty and pressures weighing on the consumer,” McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski told investors on a May 1 earnings call. He pointed to inflation, geopolitical tensions, and shaken consumer confidence as key factors dampening sales beyond expectations.

People's Union boycott

Yet as McDonald’s grapples with those economic headwinds, it faces a major boycott organized by The People’s Union USA, a group that has launched similar campaigns against Amazon, Walmart, and Target this year.

In a recent Instagram post, the group’s founder, John Schwarz, laid out five accusations against McDonald’s:

The fast-food giant, he claims, pays less in taxes than its own employees thanks to offshore loopholes;

engages in “price gouging” despite record profits;

has a history of anti-union tactics;

relies on supply chains linked to deforestation and poor labor conditions; and

promotes diversity, equity, and inclusion publicly while supporting political causes that allegedly undermine those values.

“While McDonald’s runs DEI-focused ads, their political donations and lobbying often support candidates and legislation that undermine equity, labor rights, and marginalized communities,” Schwarz wrote.

Politically charged boycotts

McDonald’s joins a growing list of corporations facing politically charged boycotts, as more consumers wield their wallets in protest. A recent survey by CLYDE/Ipsos found that 53% of Americans are less likely to support companies whose positions clash with their personal views—a sign that brand loyalty in the modern age is increasingly intertwined with social and political sentiment.

As the fast-food giant muddles through the boycott, it faces a critical challenge: repairing trust with consumers already wary of rising prices and corporate practices, in an economic environment where customers are quicker than ever to walk away.