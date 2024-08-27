Consumers paying more 'cash-back' fees on card purchases

Getting cash back when paying with a prepaid or debit card used to be a free service that retailers happily provided to their valued customers. Now, large retailers apparently value their customers' money more than they value the customers.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) says big national retailers like Dollar General, Dollar Tree/Family Dollar, and Kroger are charging cash-back fees, even for small amounts. Coupled with a decrease in local bank branches and growing ATM fees, consumers are paying millions of dollars to access their money.

Many convenience stores also charge fees due to what they say are the higher operating costs associated with handling cash.

“Many people living in small towns no longer have access to a local bank where they can withdraw money from their account for free. This has created the competitive conditions for retailers to charge fees for cash back,” said CFPB Director Rohit Chopra in a news release.

Even banks are increasingly reluctant to dispense cash to their customers.

A ConsumerAffairs reporter watched not long as a Bank of America customer tried to cash his paycheck. The teller refused and the branch manager backed her up, saying the consumer wasn't writing enough checks but merely using his checking account as a way to cash his paychecks. When the man protested, the manager closed his account and ordered him out of the bank.

Can you spare $10?

While merchants have long offered cash-back to their customers, the CFPB scan found this is changing.

The CFPB sampled eight large retail companies (Dollar General, Dollar Tree/Family Dollar, Kroger, Albertsons, Walgreens, CVS, Walmart and Target) and assessed their practices for charging cash-back fees.

The report’s findings include: