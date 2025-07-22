Target shares details on 'Back to School-idays' sale

Target is hosting a "Back-to-School-idays" sale from July 27 through August 2, both in stores and online.

Shoppers can save on all the back-to-school essentials, including school supplies, backpacks, lunchboxes, clothes, shoes, and more.

Over 500 Target stores will host personalization events, giving students the chance to win giveaways and get their back-to-school gear embroidered.

Are you ready for the back-to-school season? Well, retailers sure are.

After Walmart and Dollar General announced their back-to-school sales, Target has shared information on its week-long sales event, “Back to School-idays.”

From July 27 through August 2, shoppers can save on just about all the back-to-school essentials.

"Getting ready for a new school year should be an exciting time for families. That's why I'm proud of the way the Target team has leaned in to create an experience that's fun, stylish and affordable," Rick Gomez, executive vice president and chief commercial officer, Target, said in a news release.

"With great deals on essentials, fun personalization events in hundreds of stores, and even more savings for Target Circle members, we're ready to help families everywhere get the new school year off to a great start."

What’s on sale?

Target has shared the details of what shoppers can expect from the upcoming sale. Some of the deals include:

25% off select kids' apparel, including tees, tanks, shorts, uniforms, activewear, leggings and polos

30% off select kids' shoes

30% off backpacks from All in Motion and Cat & Jack

20% off select Bentgo and Thermos lunch items

20% off Hanes socks and underwear

Buy one, get one 25% off BIC and Pilot products with Target Circle

Spend $50 on home care (including up&up classroom essentials, cleaning wipes and more), get a $15 Target GiftCard with Target Circle

In addition, Target will participate in all state sales-tax holidays, offering additional savings where applicable to help shoppers save even more.

Target also announced earlier this summer that the cost of popular school supplies will be the same price they were in 2024. On top of that, everything kids need for school – pencils, coloring utensils, notebooks, folders, and more come in one bundle, all for under $20.

All of the deals will be available however consumers want to shop – in-store, online, or store pickup.

In-store events

On top of the week-long sale, Target will also be holding personalization events in over 500 stores across the country.

Students can get just about any back-to-school item personalized with patches, embroidery, and more.

These events will also feature demos of the latest tech releases from popular Target brands, as well as exclusive giveaways for the back-to-school season.