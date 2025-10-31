Smart tips to use social media to save real money

Search for deals, not pics: On X or Facebook, try simple tags like #Deals, #Coupons, or #Walmart #Deals to find fresh posts with codes

Check captions + just ask: Brands often hide promo codes in Instagram captions; if you don’t see one, DM or live-chat and politely ask for a code

Use local crowds: Join your city’s Facebook groups or subreddits for “I just saw this on aisle ___” , follow active boards and make sure the post is recent

I don’t need more vacation pictures. I need lower prices. Used right, social media platforms like Instagram, X, Facebook, and Pinterest are basically a savings toolbox. Filled with coupon codes, sale information, and intel from people who were just in the aisle you’re shopping. Here are some practical tips to start using your social media accounts to save money.

Smarter hashtag + keyword searches

Hashtags are a really quick way to hunt specific topics across social platforms.

But most people use them wrong when looking for deals and coupons. X (formerly Twitter) is still the best place to use hashtags to search for discounts, with Facebook turning up solid finds too.

Try searching for the following:

Use two hashtags, not a mash-up. I like to try tags like #AirFryer #Coupon or #AirFryer #Deal instead of #AirFryerCoupon. I’ve found that splitting them up surfaces way more real posts and codes then one really long hashtag.

Search #(StoreName) #Deals for in-store finds. An example that I just recently used on X to find a great deal on a new TV was #Walmart #Deals. Super simple. It’s a great way to find current promos and “coupon matchups” that allow you to pair a sale with a coupon for even bigger savings.

Try searching for #(StoreName) #Coupon for storewide codes. I’ve found that this tends to work for both online and in-store coupons. But be aware it can be hit-or-miss with smaller retailers. Example: #JCrew #Coupon

Tap Instagram descriptions (the sneaky deal spot)

IG is mostly vibes and photos, so deals can be buried, but they do exist. It’s easier on your phone than the web version, which is pretty limited.

Try this:

Find the retailer. Hit the search (🔍), type the store name, and open their profile.

Open the posts with captions. Tap into posts and swipe through them, taking note of the captions, where retailers actually “talk”.

Scan the captions for codes. Look for phrases like “use code…,” “limited offer,” or “IG-only.” Brands drop exclusive coupons and deals here all the time.

Timing tip: Fridays are hot. Lots of retailers post promos to setup weekend shoppers making Instagram always worth a quick scroll.

Speak up (nicely) and ask for a code

Can’t find a coupon after hunting everywhere? Just ask on Facebook. Open the brand’s Facebook page and hit Message to DM them, or use the live chat on their website. Keep it short and friendly as reps often have online-only codes they can share with those who politely ask.

What to say (copy/paste and tweak):

“Hey there! I’m about to order [item]. Any current promo or free-shipping code I should use today? Thanks so much.”

“Hi! I love [product]! Is there a code for first-time/loyal customers I can apply?”

Live chat angle: “I’d love to complete my order, but shipping’s a bit higher than I expected. Any coupon you can add so I can check out now?”

Brands that tend to play ball include the following: Shutterfly, Gap, Macy’s, Lands’ End, Zappos, Michaels and plenty of others. Sometimes you’ll get free shipping, a percent off, or a one-time courtesy code.

Tips that help:

Be specific (item, size/color, cart total).

Be polite and patient, sending one message is enough.

Try during business hours and especially Fri–Mon when promos are more active.

Once you have items in your virtual cart, sellers hate losing the sale so by asking nicely you can often nudge them to sweeten the deal.

Search Pinterest boards for real, current deals

Pinterest is gorgeous, filled with highly visual pins for all kinds of DIY and décor ideas. But… it’s not super fresh and search results often return outdated pins from months or even years ago.

So, it’s time to switch tactics when searching Pinterest for money saving opportunities.

How to find the good stuff on Pinterest:

Use the search bar for keywords like “Home Goods deals,” “grocery coupons,” or “promo codes,” then tap the Boards tab.

Open boards to find the curators who update regularly and follow them. Click through to their post or website and check the date on the destination page.

Follow the best boards so new pins land in your home feed. Save the good ones to your own board so you can find them fast.

Pro move: Make your own board (e.g., “This Week’s Deals”) and save only current, legit finds. You’ll end up building your own a little network of deal hunters, and you’ll have your bargains organized by store or category for later.

Join local Facebook groups & subreddits

This is where you’ll find real world deal tips like “I was just at Costco, endcap A20 has manager’s markdown on air fryers for the best price of the season.”

Do the following to make it happen:

Search Facebook for “YOUR CITY” + “deals,” “couponing,” “clearance,” or “Buy Nothing.” Then join at least 2-3 active groups, more if you live in a large metropolitan area.

On Reddit, subscribe to your city sub (r/YourCity) plus store subs like r/Target, r/Costco, or r/Walmart.

I’ve found that before you post a question about a specific deal you’re looking for, do a quick group search. Odds are someone already asked your question and several answers have been posted. Group users tend to get a little annoyed when people ask questions that have already been answered.

When asking questions, be as specific as you can. An example would be: “Sacramento, CA, Walmart, what new clearance electronics are available this week?” You’ll be amazed with the intel that fellow shoppers either know or have already shared.