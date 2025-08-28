Travis Kelce’s fashion brand inks deal with American Eagle

American Eagle Outfitters launches AE x Tru Kolors by Travis Kelce, a limited-edition collaboration blending fashion, sports and culture.

The collection, created with Kelce’s hands-on involvement, features over 90 pieces inspired by his signature style and philosophy of “live to play.”

The deal comes a day after Kelce made headlines with his engagement to Taylor Swift.

It’s been a big week for Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce. On Tuesday, Kelce and singer Taylor Swift announced they were getting married.

But Kelce wasn’t finished. A day later, American Eagle Outfitters unveiled a high-profile partnership with Kelce, launching a fashion venture, AE x Tru Kolors by Travis Kelce. The limited-edition collection merges Kelce’s sportswear and lifestyle brand, Tru Kolors, with American Eagle’s reputation as the top denim brand for Gen Z. His connection with Swift certainly doesn’t hurt.

According to American Eagle, the collaboration “promises a fresh fusion of fashion, athletics and culture, spotlighting individuality and authentic self-expression.”

Kelce, who began Tru Kolors in 2019, worked closely with the American Eagle design team as creative director of the collaboration. According to the company, he took a hands-on role in everything from color palettes and fabrics to silhouette refinement and graphic creation.

A year in the making

“I’ve had to keep my excitement about this collab under wraps for nearly a year,” Kelce said in a press release. “I want everyone to feel like there is something for them in the collection, something they can feel good in and make their own.”

Jennifer Foyle, president and executive creative director of American Eagle Outfitters, called the partnership a natural fit.

“AE and Tru Kolors are rooted in optimism, self-expression and confidence,” she said. Travis’ infectious energy and dedication brought a refreshing spirit to the team, inspiring us to explore bespoke fabrics and fits.”

For American Eagle, it appears to be another public relations home run. In late July, the clothing company dropped an advertisement featuring actress Sydney Sweeney clad completely in denim. Her tag line, “Sydney Sweeney has great jeans,” set off a political firestorm that resulted in nearly every TV news program and podcast playing the ad (for free) while commenting on the dustup.