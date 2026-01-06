Starbucks’ 2026 winter menu has arrived — tips to save on the new concoctions

What’s new: Starbucks’ 2026 winter menu adds Caramel Protein drinks, Dubai Chocolate Matcha and Mocha, expanded pistachio options, and new food like Truffle, Mushroom & Brie Egg Bites

Why it costs more: The drinks bundle premium add-ons like protein milk, pistachio sauce, and chocolate cold foam

How to save: Ordering custom “dupes” instead of the named drinks can save $0.75–$1.50 per order by starting with a basic latte or matcha and adding flavors individually

The Starbucks’ winter menu officially hit stores nationwide on January 6, 2026. This year they’re blending some viral trends with a few seasonal favorites. From protein-boosted lattes to dessert-inspired cold brews, here’s what’s new this season along with some clever tips on how to get these drinks for less.

First, the new winter menu drinks

Protein-Forward Beverages

Caramel Protein Matcha – Unsweetened matcha + protein-boosted milk + caramel syrup (hot or iced).

– Unsweetened matcha + protein-boosted milk + caramel syrup (hot or iced). Caramel Protein Latte – Espresso + protein-boosted milk + caramel syrup.

Both can be ordered with the new sugar-free caramel syrup added to the permanent syrup lineup.

Dubai Chocolate Drinks (Limited Time)

Inspired by the viral Dubai chocolate dessert trend, Starbucks added official versions of fan-crafted drinks:

Iced Dubai Chocolate Matcha – Matcha, pistachio sauce, milk + chocolate cream cold foam & salted brown-butter topping.

– Matcha, pistachio sauce, milk + chocolate cream cold foam & salted brown-butter topping. Iced Dubai Chocolate Mocha – Espresso + mocha sauce + pistachio cream cold foam & salted brown-butter topping.

Expanded Pistachio Line

Pistachio is sticking around longer as a flavor category this year:

Pistachio Latte

Pistachio Cream Cold Brew

Pistachio Cortado (new espresso-intense version)

Pistachio Frappuccino

Pistachio Crème Frappuccino (the no coffee version)

New food items

Starbucks also refreshed its food lineup for winter to pair with drinks:

Truffle, Mushroom & Brie Egg Bites – A richer twist on the classic egg bite line.

– A richer twist on the classic egg bite line. Upgraded Turkey Bacon, Cheddar & Egg White Sandwich – Now with Cherrywood-smoked turkey bacon and sharper white cheddar.

– Now with Cherrywood-smoked turkey bacon and sharper white cheddar. Valentine Cake Pop – A seasonal sweet treat returning ahead of February.

4 clever ways to save on these Starbucks drinks

Seasonal menus are fun to try — but they can also hit your wallet fast. Here are smart ways consumers can save without missing out:

1. Swap the milk, not the drink

Several of the new drinks (especially the protein and Dubai chocolate ones) get pricey because of premium milk + foam combos.

Instead, try ordering the same drink, but with standard 2% milk and adding one flavor like pistachio or caramel. It’ll costs less than the fully built version and you’ll end up with nearly the same taste.

2. Use Starbucks Rewards to stack freebies

Always pay through the Starbucks app to earn Stars on every purchase.

Stars can be redeemed for free drinks, free food, or even syrup and topping add-ons. This means you can try a Dubai Chocolate drink or Pistachio Cortado for free eventually.

3. DIY “Dupes” with custom orders

Many of the new drinks added to the Starbucks menu started as secret menu customizations. The popular Dubai Chocolate and protein drinks are perfect examples.

Here’s how to order them and save $0.75 to $1.50 per drink:

Dubai Chocolate: Depending on what drink you want, start with a matcha or latte base, then add some pistachio syrup, then top it with some chocolate cold foam.

Depending on what drink you want, start with a matcha or latte base, then add some pistachio syrup, then top it with some chocolate cold foam. Protein Drinks: Start with a protein boost add-in (if available) then ask for the standard drink instead of the official protein latte. This is key, especially if your store charges less for the add-in than the official drink on the menu.

Always remember that Starbucks baristas can easily create these custom combos for you and in the end, you’ll pay less than the more expensive “named” drink.

4. Skip or reduce the extras

That salted brown-butter topping, extra syrups or specialty cold foam look Instagram-worthy, but they add cost.

Instead, ask for half the pumps or no topping and get most of the flavor for a cheaper price.