Walmart+ Week beats Amazon’s Prime Week to the punch

Who better suited to take on Amazon Prime Week than Walmart? And that very thing is happening – and in effect right now.

It’s Walmart+ Week, a 7-day (June 17-23) celebration of offers and savings exclusively for Walmart+ members, featuring fantastic deals on gas, travel and more.

The big enticements are 20% cashback in Walmart Cash on travel and activities, double discounts on gas (20 cents off per gallon), three free months of Walmart+ InHome, and a one-time, complimentary, no-cost Express Delivery, the company said.

Enjoy a complimentary Express Delivery, delivering your order right to your doorstep in under two hours, without the usual $10 fee.

Additionally, Walmart is introducing its first-ever mystery offer, set to be revealed on Thursday, June 20. The company was asked for an appetite-whetter as to what that offer might be, but it said it was staying mum – only saying that it promises “it will be worth watching out for.”

Trying to prove it’s just as good as Prime

What Walmart probably wants more than anything is consumers to sign up for its Walmart+ service. It thinks that service is just as good as Amazon Prime, but at a far less pay-to-play fee. For those who haven't joined Walmart+ yet, now is the perfect time to sign up, too. One thing that sets it apart from Prime is its annual membership fee of just $98, or $49 for qualifying government assistance recipients.

Can we expect others to join in later this summer?

There was also a summer sales promotion wave last year at Target and Best Buy. There are three levels of membership available with Target Circle 360, including a paid tier.

As part of its "Black Friday in July" deal, Best Buy offered member-exclusive offers and added discounts on select products. As part of the revamp, Target also announced a new loyalty program.

The Fourth of July is right around the corner, too, which should also bring out the typical holiday deals on appliances from Home Depot and Lowe's.