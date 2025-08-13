Target preps for Halloween early with big discounts

Target just dropped a Halloween collection online featuring over 1,500 items, with prices kicking off at just $1.

Décor spans three on-trend vibes — moody Victorian, classic orange and black, and magical / iridescent — with most pieces under $25.

Costumes range from pop-culture characters to Target-themed looks and adaptive options, starting around $10, plus unique candy deals like spooky gummies and candy noodles.

Halloween has officially hit Target.

The retailer dropped an expansive lineup of more than 1,500 Halloween items on its website, with prices beginning at just $1. The goal is to help consumers prepare for the Halloween season ahead of time – and without breaking the bank.

“We know millions of families love Halloween and don’t want to wait until October to shop, so Target is ready with over 1,500 new items so you can start preparing right now,” Rick Gomez, chief commercial officer, Target, said in a statement.

“With great value on delicious treats from Favorite Day and beloved national brands, stylish decor, and costumes for kids of all ages, Target has everything you need to celebrate a magical season.”

What you need to know (budget, décor, costumes & candy)

Décor Trends (mostly under $25) Moody, bleak, and beautiful: Dark-romantic, Victorian aesthetics — gold snakeskin taper candles, skull-and-pumpkin pillows, and luxe gothic pieces from the Threshold collection. Orange, black, and boo: The Hyde & EEK! Boutique brings the classic Halloween palette — with staples like Featherly Friends and the larger-than-life Lewis the grinning eight-foot pumpkin ghoul, plus new pals: werewolf, vampire, and witch. Mystical, magical, enchanting: Iridescent witch hats, fringed pumpkins, and shimmery skeletons.

Costumes (starting at $10) Expect hundreds of fresh options for everyone from toddlers to adults – and even your pets. Pop-culture lovers can pick from Spider-Man, Gabby’s Dollhouse, Minecraft, Wicked characters, and more. However, Target fans owe it to themselves: infant and toddler Bullseye dog costumes are already trending, as are the Bullseye semi-truck looks. Plus, food costumes (like Diet Coke, M&Ms, charcuterie boards) deliver whimsy, while adaptive options (like mermaid or firefighter costumes, light-up “electric bones”) make sure everyone can get in on the fun.

(starting at $10) Treats & Party Snacks Target’s got candy covered, too. Shoppers can find Joyride Spooky Gummies and Nerds Gummy Clusters exclusively at Target, alongside Favorite Day picks like peelable gummy apples, freeze-dried worm candy, sour slime, and spooky “witches-brew” noodles — all for under $5. There are also party-ready value bags starting around $9.99, and party favors going for just $1.





Right now, the Halloween goodies are exclusively online — but beginning in September, everything will hit shelves in Target stores.