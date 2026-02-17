Beef prices are rising due to tight supplies and higher costs

Beef prices have climbed to record or near-record levels in many U.S. markets, straining household grocery budgets.

A shrinking national cattle herd, high feed costs and persistent drought conditions are tightening supplies.

Industry analysts warn relief may be slow, with rebuilding herds expected to take years, not months.

Consumers are paying more than ever for hamburgers, steaks and roasts, as beef prices continue their steady climb. There’s more than just simple inflation at work, economists say.

Retail beef prices have risen sharply over the past year, according to government data and market analysts, with ground beef and popular steak cuts seeing some of the steepest increases. The surge is being felt at grocery stores nationwide and on restaurant menus, where operators are either raising prices or shrinking portion sizes to offset higher wholesale costs.

The January Consumer Price Index shows the retail price of beef and veal is up 15% over the last 12 months, though it declined slightly from December.

At the heart of the price spike is the simple economic principle of supply and demand. The U.S. beef cattle herd is historically small. Ranchers have spent the past several years reducing herd sizes in response to persistent drought conditions, particularly in major cattle-producing states such as Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas. Dry weather has withered pastureland and driven up the cost of hay and feed, making it expensive to maintain large herds.

Lowest cattle inventory in decades

The U.S. cattle inventory recently fell to its lowest level in decades, according to federal agricultural reports. With fewer calves being born and fewer cattle available for slaughter, beef production has declined, tightening supplies just as consumer demand has remained relatively resilient.

Feed costs have also played a major role. Although grain prices have eased somewhat from their peaks, they remain elevated compared with historical averages. Corn, a primary component of cattle feed, has been subject to global supply disruptions, weather volatility and strong export demand. Higher transportation, labor and fuel costs have further added to producers’ expenses.

At the same time, consumer demand for beef has held up better than some economists expected, even as overall food inflation has squeezed household budgets. Beef remains a staple protein for many families, and restaurants continue to feature beef-heavy menus. That steady demand, paired with limited supply, has created a classic imbalance that supports higher prices.

A problem for restaurants

Restaurants are feeling the pressure as well. Many operators negotiate beef contracts months in advance, but sustained increases have forced some to reprint menus or promote alternative proteins such as chicken or pork, which are currently more abundant and often less expensive.

For consumers, relief may not come quickly. Even if ranchers begin rebuilding herds, biological realities limit how fast the supply can rebound. A heifer retained for breeding will not produce a market-ready calf for roughly two years. Until herd numbers recover, beef supplies are expected to remain relatively tight.

Some industry observers say imports could help moderate domestic price pressures, though global beef supplies face their own challenges, including weather-related disruptions and trade uncertainties.

That means shoppers may continue to see higher price tags in the meat case. Economists suggest that consumers looking to manage costs consider less expensive cuts, buy in bulk when discounts are available, or substitute other proteins more frequently.